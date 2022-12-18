Black Bear Diner, a national chain known for its home-style, comfort food, has opened its first El Paso restaurant at 1295 Horizon Blvd.
The franchise-owned diner was built inside a Petro Stopping Center travel center, and it’s part of the Bear’s fast expansion in Texas. The diner is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
A modest proposal
El Pasoan Bill Steele, who was a pilot with Continental Airlines in its early years, died Dec. 12 at the age of 91.
In his obituary, his family remembered him as a man who loved unconditionally and forgave easily.
Also in the obit, the family asks that rather than sending flowers, friends make a donation in his honor to PBS. The obituary ends with this special request: “Bill would like to ask PBS to stop the damned pledge drives please.”
Taking it easy
This isn’t usually an advice column, but since we’re deep into the holidays, it might be a good time to try a five-step program for stress reduction. At least it’s shorter than those 12-step deals. These tips come from Psychology Today.
Take time for yourself. Sure, it’s important to spend time with others, including some you haven’t seen in forever. But make time for your regular stress reliever, like yoga, reading or working out, to keep yourself on an even keel.
Maintain gratitude for what is. Rather than dwelling on what isn’t working, try to focus on what is. Re-framing your thinking about things and taking on a perspective from a place of gratitude can be very empowering.
Forget about perfection. Gifts don’t have to be perfect, neither do meals.
The point is to get loved ones in the same room and celebrate. Chances are those relationships won’t be perfect either.
Try kindness. Practice being patient with the parts of other people that frustrate you, and as an extension of that, remind yourself to be kind, to others and yourself.
It’s okay to opt out. The holidays should be about celebration, and if you can’t muster enthusiasm or interest in certain events, then there is no shame in saying no.
That’s it. Five steps to a calmer, more thoughtful holiday season with friends and family. That’s our gift to you.
