As promised, Texas Monthly has reviewed Hallelujah BBQ in El Paso. And it is good, both the review and the barbeque.
In the magazine’s September issue – it’s still August, but magazines work ahead – Texas Monthly named Hallelujah as one of the best new BBQ Joints in Texas.
In fact, TM names two El Paso restaurants among the best, saying they’re part of our city’s growing barbeque culture. The other one is Smokin’ Joe’s Pit BBQ on Montana.
About Hallelujah, which is on North Cotton: Texas Monthly likes its tender brisket, peppery baby back ribs, a sausage called 13 Habaneros, and plenty of tasty carb-loaded side dishes. Hallelujah is run by the Rescue Mission of El Paso, and is staffed by people who have benefitted from the mission’s outreach.
At Smokin’ Joe’s, the magazine singles out its tender spareribs, juicy hamburger, sausage made with Hatch green chiles, and chili made with beans.
Brothers Joe and Martin Martinez run the place, and even before it opened, Joe’s instructional barbecue videos on YouTube were serving up millions of views.
More food news
Word on Cincinnati Street is that restaurateur Austin Allen will open a place there. It might be named El Camino, and it might serve the trendy fusion of Asian and Mexican flavors starting in September.
Allen is the force behind other popular El Paso bars and restaurants, including Casa Pantera and Palomino.
Food of the future
Two events for your calendar: The El Paso Chamber holds its first-ever 915 Restaurant Week Sept. 11-17. It's not to be confused with the Downtown Management District's second-ever Restaurant Week, which follows Sept. 22-Oct. 1 in Downtown. We hear that participating eateries are cooking up special menus and pricing. Stay tuned for details.
Barbie bonanza
Here’s the El Paso connection to the hit movie “Barbie” you need to know about.
In the film, actor America Ferrera plays a character named Gloria. Gloria’s husband in the film is played by Ferrera’s real-life husband, Ryan Piers Williams, an actor and director for mostly independent films.
And Williams is a native of El Paso and Hanks High School grad! See, it’s all connected!
Williams studied at UT-Austin and then the University of Southern California. That’s where the couple met when he cast her in a student film. Ferrera and Williams were married in 2011.
