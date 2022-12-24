We’ve been wondering, as you may have been, if the new commanding general at Fort Bliss is related to a famous general and U.S. president.
The commanding officer is Maj. Gen. James Isenhower III, who’s been in charge of the post and the 1st Armored Division since July.
So, El Paso Inc. asked Fort Bliss if our Isenhower is related to Dwight D. Eisenhower, the five-star general who was supreme commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe during World War II. “Ike,” as he was known, also planned and supervised the Normandy invasion on D-Day, and went on to serve two terms as president.
The answer? Fort Bliss says Eisenhower and Isenhower are related by “a very distant relative who immigrated in 1741 from Alsace-Lorraine. The shared ancestry is so distant that it is not typically highlighted in his biography.”
Distant, true, but still fun to know.
Yes, the entire city
When Texas Monthly released its Bum Steers Awards for 2022, we’re happy to report that nobody from El Paso rated inclusion.
Who/what did win? Austin, the entire city, where the magazine is headquartered, FYI.
Texas Monthly explained why Austin won Bum Steer of the Year like this: “How a funky little college town became the unbearable-traffic, unaffordable-real-estate, insufferable-tech-bro, inanely-precious-restaurant, expensive-BBQ capital of the world!”
The good news
In the meantime, a member of the UTEP football team got a positive nod from Texas Monthly.
It came in the magazine’s list of The Best Things in Texas, 2023. He is Jadrian Taylor, UTEP’s standout defensive end, who last week announced that he’s putting his name in the 2023 NFL draft.
But what the magazine took note of was what Taylor did in UTEP’s road win against Charlotte: “Taylor … lived every big man’s dream when the 240-pound Lufkin native scooped up a fumble inside his team’s end zone and rumbled one hundred yards for a touchdown.”
We think some pro team will take notice of that, too.
Up next
As you gather up wrapping paper and other holiday debris, here’s something special to keep in mind: There are already bags of Valentine’s Day candy on the shelves of local stores.
