The Junior League of El Paso is happy to have a new, permanent home.
It’s the building that was a tire store, then a gym called Forge Factory at the corner of Balboa Road and Dew Drive in West El Paso.
The 6,600-square-foot building was donated to the nonprofit by Amy Marcus, who is a past president of the Junior League, and her husband, Clement Marcus, who’s with Mimco, the commercial real estate investment company.
Pirates! Candlelight!
Want to spend an evening listening to mysterious tales from pirates of the South Seas while sipping on pirate-themed cocktails? In El Paso?
That’s the gist of the “Pirates and Rum Experience,” an interactive show and cocktail experience coming to town at the end of the month. The shows take place at Tuscany Hall on Gateway East.
It’s one of several pop-up shows traveling the country put together by Fever, a company that calls itself “the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform.”
It’s the same group that brought the Van Gogh immersive show to the El Paso County Coliseum recently.
Swiftees, take note: A candlelit show featuring the music of Taylor Swift will take over the St. Rogers Depot near Downtown on selected nights in April and May.
Some performances are already sold out.
Make mine exotic
As you know, any day is a good day for a taco. But what about a really exotic taco, like with alligator meat or turtle?
That’s what they’re serving up, when available, at the Taco Shop on North Zaragoza. Owner Santiago Reyes and business partner Chris Morrill can make specials with more customary fare, like flautas with carnitas or papas, or maybe jackfruit or stingray. They also run Around the World Catering Services in El Paso.
José Ralat, a writer for Texas Monthly Magazine, particularly likes the cheese-laden, consommé-dipped birria tacos, generally filled with lamb.
Ralat also writes: “I applaud Taco Shop’s efforts, and yet I must admit I’m surprised (pleasantly so) by its success in a midsize, underappreciated market such as El Paso. The owners’ gamble has paid off. Their capabilities as veteran catering company operators have certainly helped. It’s as important to the vibrant Mexican food scene in the Sun City as Taconeta, Elemi and El Charlatan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.