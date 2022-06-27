Stand by for news
They’re close. Very close. The El Paso Chamber is almost ready to announce the organization’s next CEO. We hear it’s a well-connected El Pasoan.
The chamber’s search committee is expected to present its recommendation to the board this week.
The chamber has been without a big boss since March, when former CEO David Jerome resigned to run the Hollywood Chamber. Steve Voglewede, a chamber VP, has served as interim CEO.
Dad jokes
Chihuahuas fans listening to the game broadcast on the day after Father’s Day got a special treat: the young son of play-by-play guy Tim Hagerty telling Dad jokes on the radio.
A sample: “What did the tree say to the wind? Leave me alone!”
The younger Hagerty seemed disappointed when he told a joke and asked people to raise their hands if they liked it. No one in the stands did, as the older Hagerty explained to his son that people listening on the radio or TV could hear his jokes, but not the people in the stadium.
A Twitter account named Awful Announcing ran a clip of the Dad jokes, and it was cute and funny, not awful. We hope the Hagerty boys team up again.
Vote early!
An art piece in Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast has been selected as one of the top 100 public art pieces in the CODA Awards.
“Desert Bloom” is a 19-foot-tall arch with glass disks that cast colored shadows on the round when the sun shines. Created by Carol May and Tim Watkins, it also has interactive parts that make sounds and rattle.
CODA is an international organization that focuses on how art and design can transform public spaces.
Here’s the important part: Through Thursday, June 30, you can vote for “Desert Bloom” to win CODA’s people’s choice award. Go to codaworx.com to vote.
Secession, si o no?
The idea that Texas can secede from the United States of America is making the rounds again.
Supporters sometimes point to the document that annexed the independent Republic of Texas to the United States in 1845 as allowing Texas to secede from the Union without the consent of the Congress.
Actually, no. There is no such provision in that document.
