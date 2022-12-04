You’ve probably heard that UTEP is now home to the Woody L. Hunt College of Business, after a $25 million gift from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation.
This fine publication has the big story on page A3. But wouldn’t you like to know more about how they met and married?
Woody, an El Paso native, grew up in the Lower Valley, graduated from Ysleta High School at 16 and enrolled at Texas Western College, now the University of Texas at El Paso.
Gayle, whose parents moved the family to El Paso when she was 6, graduated from Austin High School and started her studies at TWC.
They sat next to each other in English class; he noticed her, she noticed him. Gayle says he was one of four admirers who sent her roses on Valentine’s Day. But it was Woody she dated, and when he transferred to UT-Austin, she did, too.
They both graduated in 1966 and decided to get married.
Gayle, who is 15 months older than Woody, says his mother had to go to the courthouse with them to get the license because he wasn’t old enough. “I was of age, but he wasn’t,” Gayle told the Hunt Companies website.
They’ve been married for 56 years.
Newspaper news
Furloughs are starting this month at the El Paso Times, just in time for Christmas. We hear employees will be expected to take a week off without pay.
Also look for news of more layoffs at other Gannett papers, as the Times’ parent company tries to cut costs.
A better idea
Don’t throw them away! We’re talking about your old CDs, of course.
In a recent column, we mentioned that CDs, or compact discs, are not recyclable, and suggested they be used for art projects or tossed in your gray trash bin.
That was a dumb idea. A faithful and smart reader has a better idea: Donate them!
There are several nonprofits in the area that resell old CDs to help fund their charitable work. Some examples: Assistance League of El Paso, the Bookmark and other shops that support El Paso public libraries, and Books are Gems, a program that gives kids books and runs a small book/CD shop to help cover expenses.
Our new message is: Unless they are damaged, don’t trash CDs, donate them!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.