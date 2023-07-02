Have you heard that the world’s smallest Buc-ee’s has reopened near Marathon, Texas? No? Good, because it’s not exactly true.
What did reappear on a highway between Marathon and Sanderson is more an art installation than an actual location of the legendary Buc-ee’s travel center.
Buc-ee’s is the iconic chain of gas-stations-gone-berserk that started in Texas and is slowly seeping across the South. They’re a tourist attraction known for clean restrooms, lots of food and merchandise galore.
So, in the spirit of the fake Prada store near Marfa, some art aficionado created a tiny Buc-ee’s location that sells no gas or Beaver Nuggets and never opens.
It’s just a small building with the face of a smiling beaver – that would be Buc-ee – out front. Enjoy.
School news
Congratulations to Robin Grambling, who took over as head of school at St. Clement’s Parish School as of July 1.
She had been a senior lecturer in marketing and media in UTEP’s Woody L. Hunt College of Business.
She’s also a former president of the Junior League of El Paso.
Car wash coming
We hear that the former KFOX Channel 14 building on North Mesa Street, next to the Coronado Tower, is being torn down to make room for a car wash. You may remember that before the building became a TV station, it was a bank.
Fun, fun, fun!
As you get ready for a summer vacay, you may not have to go far for the most fun.
We’re happy to report that Texas comes in at No. 7 on a list of the most fun states in America.
The personal-finance website WalletHub.com compared all 50 states in metrics from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita.
Texas is No. 1 in three big categories: restaurants, movie theaters and amusement parks per capita. The Lone Star state also ranks 17th in golf courses and country clubs per capita.
The top-ranked state is California; Mississippi comes in at No. 50.
Can’t stay away
Retired TV exec Kevin Lovell was back in town last week. The former general manager of KVIA Channel 7 traveled to El Paso to attend the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
For years, he was very involved with the hall of fame. He now lives in the Atlanta area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.