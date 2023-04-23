I would like to congratulate our news team for its recent wins in a statewide journalism contest.
El Paso Inc. won multiple awards, including first place for a Father’s Day story focused on a blended family, at the annual Texas Managing Editors conference last weekend.
A story by Victor R. Martinez, assignment editor and a reporter at El Paso Inc., about the bonding of a father and son in a blended family won first place in the Feature Writing category. It was published on the front page of the June 19-25, 2022, issue of The B Section.
The judges said it best in their comment on the story: “A very sweet Father’s Day story focusing on the other kinds of dads that I don’t see much coverage of. This could be a valuable story for blended families to learn how to make it work,” the judges said in their comments. “Another thing I like about it: It’s short as well as sweet.”
Go to ElPasoInc.com and read it. It will warm your heart.
El Paso Inc. photographer Cosima Rangel won two awards – second place for her photos of young El Pasoans that accompanied the story “Gen Z and pride: A new generation of trailblazers” and second place for her photo of “Dr. Skateboard” at the University of Texas at El Paso. Two of the photos are republished to the left of this column.
A story by Amaris Richardson about Miss El Paso USA, who was hit by a drunk driver when she was 17, won third place in the Feature Writing category. And a story about the dismantling of the El Paso Times printing press by El Paso Inc. staff writer Sara Sanchez, “Scrap the presses,” won honorable mention in the Business Reporting category. You can also read those at ElPasoInc.com.
We don’t spend a lot of time seeking awards and entering contests, but I do think it’s important that our small-but-mighty team is recognized for the great work that they do each week.
Congratulations also to El Paso Matters and the El Paso Times for their well-deserved wins.
I’d like to take a moment to answer a recent question submitted through Inc.quiries, our platform where readers can submit questions.
A reader asks: “Just curious: does Inc. only publish letters that agree with the business community’s and El Paso Inc.’s editorial position?”
The short answer is no. Whether members of our staff agree or disagree with a letter is not a factor in whether it’s published or not.
I appreciate receiving letters because they further important local conversations. Letters expressing opinions on different sides of an issue make the paper better, but we can’t publish something we don’t receive.
For example, we have published a number of letters recently regarding Prop K, and most have been in opposition to the climate charter. Why haven’t we published more letters in support of Prop K? Because we haven’t received them.
El Paso Inc. does not have an editorial position. Founder Tom Fenton will sometimes express strong opinions in his columns in this space, but they don’t represent an official position of the paper. There is no crossover with our news team, and I’m sure our reporters and editors find much to agree with – and disagree with – in our opinion pages.
Since El Paso Inc.’s founding in 1995, we have never endorsed candidates.
We do, though, have a unique mission and are guided by the mission statement that we publish every week in the masthead on the bottom of page 3A.
I do prefer to run letters about local issues, as well as letters responding to an article, letter or column we have recently published – something that we are covering or is being discussed in these pages.
Letters should be 150 to 200 words, factual and focus on an argument rather than a person. No ad hominem attacks, please.
You can email them to me at rsgray@elpasoinc.com. Include your full name and what side of town you live on.
