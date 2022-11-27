My rule of thumb for moving: It is always harder than you think it will be even if you expect it to be harder than you think.
It was with such rosy expectations that I went into our recent move, and I wasn’t disappointed. It wasn’t easy moving a family of six even if it was only half a mile. (What can I say? Our old neighborhood has character and we love living there, so we didn’t move far. I dislike change.)
What wasn’t hard was selling our house.
Two years into a housing boom, I’m sure you’ve heard the stories of bidding wars and all-cash offers, supply shortages and rising prices.
Admittedly, as our family’s resident pessimist, I was still a bit nervous when we signed a contract to buy a house. Mortgage rates had doubled, housing prices had been rising for years and the holidays were approaching. Was the market slowing down? Would the offers come?
I wish I could say people were thrusting cash-filled suitcases through our front door, but we were pleasantly surprised to receive a full-price offer the day after our house was listed. Closing was quick.
I wondered if our experience was still the norm, so I reached out to Jackie York, who heads the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors.
“The El Paso market is still really strong. I know that nationwide they are talking about a bubble bursting, but I don’t see that happening here in El Paso,” York said. “Our supply is still low and demand high, and as long as we have that happening, we will continue to be a strong market.”
Nationally, the growth in the price of homes has slowed. In El Paso, not yet.
The median sales price of an existing single-family home last quarter was up nearly 16% from a year earlier to $241,500, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Nationwide, by comparison, the price was up 8.6%, a slowdown from the second quarter’s 14.2%.
York did say that rising borrowing costs have caused buyers to adjust their expectations. Somebody who was looking for a home in the $250,000 to $300,000 price range, might now be looking for a home in the $200,000 to $250,000 range.
Houses in El Paso spend an average of just 15 days on the market before going under contract, she said.
So, why did we sell our house to buy one that’s only half a mile away? Although the layout inside is the same (albeit flipped so I keep running into walls), the house has a cozy, red-brick casita in the backyard. There, the grandparents from further north are making a nest for themselves where they can spend winters where it’s warmer.
