Dr. Karen Skjei didn’t believe it at first.
She was one of several pediatric neurologists in Austin who specialize in treating children who have recurring seizures.
“We were getting patients from El Paso,” Skjei said in an interview last week. “My Texas geography isn’t great – I grew up outside of D.C. in northern Virginia and only moved to Austin in 2019 – but I knew El Paso was far away.”
She asked families why they were traveling so far for care. In El Paso, they said, there were no pediatric epileptologists, a pediatric neurologist who treats children with epilepsy.
“I thought that can’t be,” Skjei said.
She did some investigating and was astounded to learn that not only were there no pediatric epileptologists in El Paso there was only one pediatric neurologist. She estimates there are 10 pediatric epilepsy specialists in Austin.
“Once I realized how dire the situation was for kids with seizures in El Paso, I knew that was where I was supposed to be,” said Skjei, which is pronounced like shay.
Last month, she opened her clinic, the El Paso Center for Seizures and Epilepsy, on Executive Center.
“You don’t really get training in the business of medicine,” Skjei said. “It was a huge jump for me to decide to open a private practice.”
She has invited premedical students to be involved at the clinic to help them gain experience and help her run the clinic. So far she has had 13 students rotate through.
Epilepsy, she said, is a common illness, with one in every 100 to 200 children having the nervous system disorder. Each year, more people die from epilepsy than die from breast cancer in the United States.
Skjei has brought with her a technology that she said is the standard of care across the country but has not been available in El Paso – continuous EEG, which is better at detecting seizure activity than a routine EEG.
A continuous EEG program is being established at The Hospitals of Providence, she said.
“There is such a dearth of specialists out here, and I just don’t understand it,” Skjei said, “Anything we can do to get the word out about El Paso, we should be doing – that there is a major city in serious need of specialty care.”
Over the years, I’ve noticed a pattern that has become increasingly common: A professional, often from the East Coast or West Coast, comes to El Paso, is surprised by the city and quickly becomes one of its most enthusiastic promotors.
“I love El Paso,” Skjei said. “I was a little bit nervous coming because I’m a green foresty type of person and I was not sure how I would react to the desert environment.
“It has been lovely, and I’ve fallen in love with the mountains. And people here have been very welcoming and have gone out of their way to help in any way they can.”
Parents have expressed relief at having access to a pediatric epileptologist at home. El Paso has long had a shortage of physicians, especially specialists.
“I got my first hug from a parent the other day, and it gave me goosebumps,” she said.
Next on Skjei’s agenda? Starting a once-a-month charity clinic in Juárez. She said she’s working with FEMAP, an organization that operates a number of health care programs and social services in Juárez, and is looking for sponsors.
