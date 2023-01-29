Remember when we all stopped using plastic straws to protect turtles and the environment – and even, as some argued, to avoid the ill effects of gas and bloating? Now a heated debate over gas and electric appliances has flared across social media and is leaking into conversations across America, including our opinion page.
After reading the column by El Paso Inc. publisher Secret Wherrett in the last issue and the enthusiastic responses from readers that followed (including the letters published on 6A), I couldn’t resist joining in the fun. As a good American, I must have an opinion on this issue and add fuel to the fire!
While the impulse behind such debates is a good one – we should be concerned about how our choices, even sometimes little ones, impact the environment – my concern is they allow people to feel like they are making a difference while avoiding the harder, more fundamental challenges.
Once the debate burns out, too often it all ends with little change.
For example, one of the studies cited in many news stories found that U.S. gas stoves are putting 2.4 million metric tons of methane into the air each year – even when they are not running.
While concerning, another study that was also published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology found that oil and gas operations in New Mexico’s Permian Basin are releasing 194 metric tons per hour of methane.
I’d also recommend reading the actual studies, which are easily found online. Unfortunately, social media doesn’t lend itself to reading past the headlines, and some of the details in the gas stove study are being lost in the debate.
• The study measured emissions from natural gas stoves, cooktops and ovens in 53 homes.
• The appliances were contained in an airtight portion of the room created by sealing the area with plastic sheets.
• Over a 20-year period, the researchers found, emissions from all gas stoves in U.S. homes could have the same climate impact as 500,000 gas-powered cars. (That’s about 0.17% of the roughly 280 million vehicles registered in the U.S.)
Another study behind many of the recent headlines correlates an increase in childhood asthma and gas stoves and is also worth reading. It includes some helpful advice, noting that good ventilation decreases the risk.
My takeaway: When our cooktop dies or when we finally have the budget to remodel our kitchen from the ’60s, I will more seriously consider an induction range. The technology looks promising but expensive.
In the meantime, I will make sure to use the vent over our beloved gas cooktop and worry about more pressing problems – like getting this column done by deadline. And I promise, Secret, to always use that portable metal straw you gifted me.
