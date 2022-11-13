If you’re reading this, you’re very likely in your home. Or if you’re out and about, there’s a good chance you’ll be headed back home by the end of the day.
But for thousands of individuals, there is no home to head to after these shortening, colder days.
El Paso’s rates of homelessness are nowhere near as severe as those found in large cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco. But there are still people in need.
There are about 2,734 unhoused people in El Paso County, according to Camille Castillo, executive director of the El Paso Coalition for the Homeless. That includes individuals in shelters and on the street.
The county has about 2,060 shelter beds available, which includes rapid rehousing, housing vouchers, emergency shelter and more.
And, like everywhere and everything else, COVID made everything much more challenging.
“It’s been challenging to see how the whole pandemic situation affected homelessness, and how it affected people across the county as far as loss of wages, reduction of wages, restaurant staff hours reduced enough to jeopardize their housing situation,” Castillo said.
I talked with Castillo last week after I saw news about an encampment going up in flames at the edge of Downtown on Prospect. The following Monday, police and workers were out clearing the remnants.
She told me that while there are homeless individuals struggling to find resources and safety, there are also some who have fully rejected help, for a number of reasons.
Sometimes that’s substance abuse. Some shelters have rules where substances are not allowed, and someone might choose a night on the street over that.
It’s not easy, Castillo said. The coalition works to link the homeless with resources, including benefits they are entitled to. El Paso Coalition for the Homeless works alongside a number of community entities, including the city, county, shelters, HOME and other nonprofits.
Castillo said they are able to help connect homeless veterans with their Veterans Affairs benefits.
Over the years, she knew of a homeless veteran who refused help. But the coalition was able to gain his trust, and learned that he was a decorated veteran who served multiple tours in Vietnam.
El Paso’s warmer winters are a draw for transient populations, and Castillo said the city does see a seasonal bump.
The city has also seen a rise in need for resources for the homeless after an influx of migrants from Venezuela and Central America.
She said it was worse in 2018, when thousands of migrants arrived in El Paso with little to no notice, leaving shelters and volunteers scrambling to help. Castillo said that in 2018, many migrants had sponsors and would quickly cycle out of the shelters in 72 hours or less. She said only a few stayed in El Paso and remained homeless.
During this influx, Castillo said it has put a strain on local shelters. She said the next six to 12 months will tell how many new migrants have been absorbed in El Paso’s homeless system.
The coalition is looking for volunteers to help with their January Point in Time count. At the start of each year, about 80 to 100 volunteers go across El Paso to find homeless people in shelters and on the street. During the count, jackets and other essentials are distributed.
We all deserve a safe, peaceful home to return to every day, and it’s hard to think that there are El Pasoans who do not have that. Compassion can go a long way.
