Let me be the first to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving. Or am I too late? It seems like the stores and airwaves have been trying to kickstart Christmas since August.
With the season comes all sorts of events and parties, and you may be struggling with what to wear. Dress code cues are supposed to help you out, right?
But those are becoming increasingly foreign and confusing, confirming my kids’ critique of my middle-aged, out-of-touch style. (“Mom, you don’t understand ‘drip.’”)
I thought there were four dress codes: business casual, business, cocktail and formal.
And then I accepted a fifth: casual, which is unnecessary because it’s what you wear when there’s no dress code.
But, what about these: dressy casual, cocktail chic or snappy casual?
It’s so confusing! Let’s take cocktail chic. When asked to dress up, is chic not already implied? I mean, if I were dressing for or buying something meant to be cocktail attire, my goal is not frumpy. I hope to look at least a little bit chic and definitely more chic than when I’m at the office.
What does chic mean, anyhow? A distinctive mode of dress meant to be fashionable. And cocktail? According to Merriam-Webster, “designed for semiformal wear.”
By the way, according to many across the internet, cocktail attire and semiformal – a category I overlooked – are mostly interchangeable, except when they are not. But the label is subject to personal interpretation, so I guess don’t worry about it. Parade magazine differentiates cocktail by an outfit that makes you feel sexy, which I think is obnoxious. For men – of course! – cocktail and semiformal just mean wear a suit and tie. Guys always get off the hook. However, Parade says you should not take your suit jacket off until after dinner. I hope it’s hot.
Now what about dressy casual? What a contradiction!
According to Cosmopolitan magazine, this can basically mean clothing that is more laid back, but please don’t wear jean shorts.
Emily Post Etiquette says it’s a “versatile balance between formal and casual.” Is that helpful? They say nice jeans and a dressy top qualify and offer other options, like a dressy pants outfit, which can also be found under semiformal. Urgh!
Some friends recently attended a wedding with this dress code. Sure enough they said, guests’ fashion covered the entire gamut from way too casual, to pretty fancy. Why not just say wear whatever you want rather than try to guess what we mean by this! But don’t say come as you are because that implies sweats and yoga pants are OK.
Here’s the good news. I found on Entrepreneur magazine that dressy casual and smart casual are the same. Explained as a combination of casual, business casual and business dress codes put together to look “smart” (duh!). So, I guess back to Emily Post, everything that isn’t strictly casual or formal.
And snappy casual? I like this blogger, Bridgette Raes’ definition the best: Call it smart casual, snappy casual or any other adjective in front of casual, like sharp, dressy, and more, it all means the same. It’s just a polite way of saying you don’t have to dress formal, but don’t come looking like a slob. Got it.
Here’s a few more I came across: Festive – mostly meaning holiday (but not ugly sweaters) and the most formal of all, white tie, which is floor length dresses for women and ironically, has more requirements for men including gloves, tailcoats and white bow ties. Think “Downton Abbey.”
And Thanksgiving? How about stretchy casual.
