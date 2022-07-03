It seems more and more that consumer companies are marketing heavily on social purpose over products.
Sometimes I wonder about the sincerity. What happened to simply offering a quality product at a good value? Must we wrap our purchasing decisions around the latest cause as well?
Nonetheless, consumer and workforce attitudes are changing. There is widespread and growing support for conscious capitalism – where a business doesn’t have to be built purely on the bottom-line and shareholder profits at any cost. A business can have profits and a higher purpose. You can make money and be good. Or as the Wall Street Journal put it, “Greed Is Out. Do-Gooding Is In.”
Some investors – especially millennial and younger – are looking explicitly for companies that pay attention to environmental, social and governance considerations, also known as ESG.
For companies that want to align with this model, there are two formal options to demonstrate commitment: become a public benefit corporation or a B Corporation.
They are easily confused and are not the same thing.
Public benefit corporation, or PBC, is a legal status adopted in Texas in 2017. According to the Texas Business Organizational Code, “A public benefit corporation is a domestic for-profit corporation that is intended to produce a public benefit or benefits and to operate in a responsible and sustainable manner.”
The company must be managed in a certain way and put fiduciary duties both to shareholders and social good. It provides a little protection from shareholder lawsuits or investor attacks.
The newspaper industry is a good example. This type of corporate structure could have warded off great damage inflicted by investors focused on squeezing every penny to benefit stockholders, at the expense of the product and quality. If they had been a PBC, they would have been accountable to the social good part of the news business, too.
At least 35 U.S. states and a few countries recognize this type of corporate organization.
B Corporation, or B Corp, is a certification process managed by B Lab, a nonprofit. It evaluates standards for best practices across social, environmental and company governance.
According to B Lab, “there are currently over 4,000 Certified B Corporations in more than 70 countries and over 150 industries.”
It’s become the gold standard and is known to be a rigorous process. For publicly traded companies it also provides specific ESG qualities, which can be vague or subjective otherwise.
In addition to passing the evaluation, organizations have to pay an annual fee ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 based on annual sales and complete the necessary work to stay in compliance.
The designation offers some marketing cache and networking. Many B Corps prefer to do business with other B Corps. It could also open up doors for other opportunities that require assurances. For example, there could be grants available to for-profits, and a Certified B Corp would provide the grantor some assurances that the money would be used for good.
PBCs and B Corps are not mutually exclusive. Many public companies do both. Some of the standards for B Corps, however, could be too onerous for a PBC’s legal requirements.
Both efforts help to put some tangibles around the increasing interest in social consciousness. It goes far beyond shallow messaging and is a considerable investment in a company’s purpose and values. We’ll see if that’s what consumers, investors and employees are looking for.
