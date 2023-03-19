In 1980, President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the week beginning March 8, 1980, as “Women’s History Week.” The following year, Congress followed up with the first Joint Congressional Resolution proclaiming a Women’s History Week, and by 1987 the entire month was designated “Women’s History Month.” The point was, and is, to “celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields.”
How about women-owned businesses? This is a field I can relate to and one where women have made strides but are still underrepresented. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 21.4% of employer businesses are owned by women. El Paso Inc. is one of them, and like 99.9% of the 1.1 million female-owned employer businesses, we’re a small business.
Across the board, however, this group is frustrated and feels that the playing field is still not level. Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, or 10KSB Voices, recently polled its women-owned business community and found that 99% believe the federal government can do more to support them.
10KSB Voices supports a large community of small U.S. businesses whose owners have been through the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business program, which educates and supports businesses to help them grow. It’s funded by the Goldman Sachs Foundation, and after a decade has put more than 13,000 companies through its intensive growth program. For alumni, they continue to offer supportive services, as well as advocacy for small businesses at the national level.
Right now, there’s an effort to convince Congress to put a priority on the Small Business Administration because the programs that were meant to help small businesses are largely ineffective or inadequate today.
In response, 10KSB Voices has launched a campaign calling on Congress to reauthorize and modernize key SBA programs. It’s been 23 years since Congress last authorized the SBA.
One of the programs 10KSB Voices is highlighting is the Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract program, which was created to support female small-business owners. The goal was to award at least 5% of the federal contract dollars to women-owned small businesses.
But since it was authorized in 1994, its goal has only been met twice, in 2015 and 2019. And the overall number of small businesses that were primary contractors with the federal government shrank by 6% in fiscal year 2020 to 2021, according to online news outlet The 19th, which reports on gender, politics and policy.
Part of the problem, female owners report, is the challenge to get certified to participate in the federal contract program. The vast majority of female owners either don’t know about the program, are not convinced it’s worth doing, or think it’s too time-consuming to bother.
Small businesses and entrepreneurs work with very limited resources. A complex, bureaucratic system only ends up benefiting those who can devote the resources to understanding and navigating it. If you want to level the playing field, 10KSB Voices points out that a good place to start is to make sure programs are accessible and working for those they were intended for.
If program goals are rarely met, it’s a good indicator that something is falling short and needs to be changed.
10KSB Voices goes on to say that modernization of the SBA could improve marketing and communication tools with small businesses and update technology to help streamline application processes.
To bring the topic home, on Thursday 10KSB Voices organized a meeting with U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and El Paso 10KSB alumni at El Paso Inc. to talk about issues facing our small businesses. We are a group of about eight here in El Paso, and this was the first time we’ve all gotten together. Most of us went through the program in different sessions.
We touched on many topics, ranging from cost increases in health care, wages and materials to El Paso’s continued brain drain and staffing challenges. And, of course, we talked about government contracting dilemmas for small businesses, SBA challenges and the opportunity for Congress to modernize it.
Escobar asked to see the reports and data that 10KSB has put together on contracting issues.
Nothing changes overnight, but we can at least start the conversation and get more women a seat at the table. Two of the six businesses around our table Thursday were female-owned. We had a voice, and it was a good discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.