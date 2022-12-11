If you’re looking for a special gift this holiday season that doesn’t impose an inflated price tag – and that keeps on giving all year – please consider the gift of knowledge with an El Paso Inc. subscription. Our biggest annual subscription drive is on – buy a subscription and gift one free.
Some years ago, I was invited onto a local media panel organized by a PR group. One of the questions was “What keeps you up at night?”
I shared my fear that communities wouldn’t realize the importance or value of local news until it was too late – that the local news ecosystem would wane as people lost interest or attention in it. By the time the community woke up to the problem, the train would be too far out of the station.
Indeed, we’re seeing this happen across the country. In another dismal newspaper report, the Local News Initiative at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism reports that on average the United States has lost more than 25% of its newspapers. That is expected to rise to 30% by 2025. Worse, Pew Research Center reports that few Americans are aware that local journalism is in trouble.
And you can’t blame it all on Meta and Google for killing the local ad model. Yes, they gobble up billions and billions of local advertising dollars, but there’s another problem: dramatic changes in consumer behavior and media consumption.
A few things are happening.
First, there is so much content and still, only 24 hours in the day. Second, political polarization is making it harder for people to value news they don’t always agree with. We see it more now – readers canceling because we’re either too liberal or conservative depending on some story or column we published, usually something syndicated.
And, finally, younger generations don’t even know about local news. It used to be kids would see their parents read the newspaper, or the TV newscast would be turned on in the family room. But now everyone’s reading and watching on a personal device. Kids lack the exposure they once had.
Many people think that local news comes from social media. I was part of a group of newspapers that did an informal survey of college students in October. The majority of our survey sample were stunned to learn that social media companies are not the source of news information.
The researchers call it source awareness, and studies show that younger generations lack it. That means they don’t know who or what is behind the news they consume. That also means they are more likely to happen upon information rather than deliberately seek it out from a trusted source. That also means they’re more likely to run across fake news.
This was among my motives for launching the Emerging Women of Impact, a program we started in November with area high school girls. I figured I could at least reach a few students to explain why local news matters and what it looks like in El Paso.
At our session in November, we talked about how knowledge is power – it gives you a leg up and opens doors. We talked about being a smart information consumer and covered the main five types of information – journalism, entertainment, publicity, propaganda and raw information – as defined by the News Literacy Program at Stony Brook University.
We talked about how these five groupings have different goals and outcomes. For example, journalism’s goal is to inform, and its outcome is to empower citizens through education – kind of like school. On the other hand, propaganda’s goal is to build mass support with an intended outcome to gain group power.
The challenge is that it can look the same, especially when delivered over social media. My pitch is to stop giving the platforms and your friends power over what you see and consume.
Social media’s purpose isn’t to inform you, it’s to keep you on the platform as long as possible. The algorithms are designed to do just that.
Why not be in charge of the news you see? Take back control and go straight to the news source.
The beauty of a local newspaper (in print or digital) is that instead of an algorithm curating a feed based on your social network, a human editor is filtering the most important, well-rounded, credible set of stories. The editor doesn’t think about what you might like, they think about what’s important to know.
Research has also shown that adult Americans who rely primarily on social media for news know less about important current events such as elections, the pandemic and political news in general as compared to those who rely on traditional news outlets. They are also more likely to run across made-up news.
We also talked about the core idea of civic commons – the cultural and natural resources that belong to all of us, including air, language and a habitable earth.
In the United States, it includes a central idea that we are a self-governing society based on the common good. But to achieve that, it requires a basic level of community-wide communication and reliable sources that dig out and share truths. This allows people to know enough about what’s going on to be self-governing.
Journalism’s mission is to empower communities to make more informed decisions. When school is all done, it’s your continued education.
I think that’s a pretty cool and affordable gift! Are you in? Visit elpasoinc.com/gift.
