High property taxes in Texas are getting some attention in the current legislative session. One of Gov. Greg Abbott’s top priorities is property tax reform. Many Texans are hoping for a tax cut following a record budget surplus.
We all know our property tax burden is among the highest in the nation.
Many of us also pay our taxes out of an escrow account that makes up a large chunk of the monthly mortgage payment. It’s frustrating to see that go up year after year.
But don’t blame it all on taxes. The escrow payment can be a bundle of taxes and your home’s insurance premium. I was stunned the first time I realized that insurance was driving a higher increase to my monthly bill than my taxes.
With the convenience of folding escrow into the monthly mortgage payment and putting it all on autopilot with direct draft or autopay, you run a high risk of paying more than you should.
I watch this closely now, and last year I noticed my home insurance went up 12%. I called to ask why – we had not changed anything or filed any claims – and got a very unsatisfactory response. Something about natural disasters and home prices going up. Statewide the Texas Department of Insurance reported an average rate increase of 4.3% in 2022. Feeling gouged, I shopped the policy but didn’t find better.
This year, I expected another arbitrary increase. Can you believe 12% would have been good? It was a whopping 38% more despite no claims or changes.
There was surprisingly little information about this issue. Last November, a CBS affiliate in Fort Worth reported that the average cost to insure a home in Texas had increased by 6%, making it the second most expensive state. In October, a CNBC article listed Texas as No. 4 for the largest year-over-year home insurance premium increases at 16%.
The data is all over the place and doesn’t really line up with what I found at the Texas Department of Insurance, or TDI.
I asked them about increases, and they responded via email, “It’s likely a combination of factors, such as the frequency and severity of weather disasters and the rising cost of building materials and labor costs. … Texas is also an expensive market for insurance because it is exposed to all kinds of extreme weather from hurricanes to wildfires, tornadoes and freezes.”
But in El Paso? And even so, 38%? Even in 2012, the highest average increase in the last 10 years, the TDI reported a modest 12.9% increase.
So I called my insurance provider and asked them to explain.
The customer service representative launched into a bunch of insurance jargon, but I think it came down to this: the value of the dwelling on which your policy is priced. Your policy covers an estimation of what they think it will cost to rebuild your home. They had increased my value exponentially; it was 35% higher than my appraised value.
“If it costs more to build a home, it will cost more to insure it,” the TDI told me.
I can accept that the cost to rebuild a dwelling is a bit higher than the appraised value or what you might sell for, but not that much. And I don’t totally get this argument either because part of my appraisal includes the land and wouldn’t some of the foundational infrastructure already be in place? So I pressed on.
I got more inflation talk, more insurance jargon and then very quickly bumped over to another department.
And guess what? That representative mentioned something about a new rating program in Texas, and we got the premium down more than 40%.
I was happy with the result but frustrated about doing this dance every year. How many people aren’t paying attention? How many are intimidated or don’t have the time or energy to deal with it? It’s a lot of money.
People are excited about potentially saving $300 to $500 on their future tax bills. I just saved more than $1,000 on my insurance bill.
The TDI advises Texans to shop out insurance every two to three years. Make sure you review all your qualifying discounts. You can also play with your deductible to reduce the premium if you need to. In my case, we reviewed my discounts and agreed on a dwelling value that was more realistic. My provider also acts as a broker and found me a better priced policy.
I asked the TDI whether there are regulations to safeguard consumers. What’s to stop an underwriter from imposing inflated valuations to increase premiums? They told me Texas law requires rates to:
• Be adequate. Meaning rates must be sufficient to pay claims and expenses.
• Not be excessive. An excessive rate produces a long-term profit that is unreasonably high compared to the coverage being provided.
• Be based on sound actuarial principles. This means the rate is based on expected claims and losses in an area.
• Not be unfairly discriminatory. For example, rates could not be based on ethnicity or national origin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.