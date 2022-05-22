The American Newspaper Association recently launched an executive development program focused on industry emerging leaders.
I am very excited to be among its inaugural cohort with 15 classmates from across the U.S. We represent various newspaper disciplines such as publishers, editors and salespeople.
We met in Florida in April and spent a full day getting to know each other and discussing the state of the industry.
According to the association, the curriculum will be tactical, developmental and inspirational. To that end, they asked us why we do what we do. When you drill down the main reason for all of us is a commitment to – and doing good for – our respective communities.
Like a message from above, last week I got to see how our work impacts lives in real time.
On Wednesday, El Paso Inc. joined leadership at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for a very special lunch in the president’s conference room. We were an intimate group made up of our leadership team along with TTUHSC President Dr. Richard Lange, dental school Dean Dr. Richard Black, other members of the Texas Tech administrative team and incoming dental student Korynn Bolden and her husband, Marcus.
Korynn thought that she was coming to have lunch with Dr. Black as part of her admission to the second class of dental students. It was a ruse. The event was orchestrated to award Korynn a $10,000 scholarship toward her tuition. Half of that scholarship came from a donation El Paso Inc. made in Dr. Lange’s honor as the 2021 El Pasoan of the Year. Texas Tech matched that amount. It is El Paso Inc.’s tradition to make a donation in the El Pasoan of the Year’s name to the charitable organization of their choice.
While we know that these funds have gone to great organizations and put to good use, we’ve never before seen how they actually impacted someone’s life.
Korynn is a native El Pasoan and an Andress High School grad. She had a difficult childhood and has truly beat the odds. As a teen mom, she finished high school, went on to get an associate degree in dental hygiene at EPCC, then a bachelor’s in biological sciences from UTEP, has been working as a dental hygienist, and is now a member of the Class of 2026 at the Hunt School of Dental Medicine. All that and she’s married with four El Paso kids!
Talk about a success story – both for her and all the people with the vision of what a full-fledged, freestanding health sciences university could offer El Paso. It’s a game-changer for Korynn, but also for all of us.
It may have been the most heartfelt lunch I’ve ever attended. Humbling, but so inspiring. While I just met Korynn and her husband, I am so proud of them and grateful to Texas Tech for letting us be a part of their story. And who knows – maybe in the next 10 years we’ll be writing a story about how Korynn has opened a new dental practice. She has her eye on special-needs pediatric dentistry.
I’m also secretly hoping that we’ve maybe won over another young newspaper reading household so I can tell my classmates in the executive development program: We can do this, one reader at a time.
If you’re moved to support Korynn on her journey to become a dentist, I’m certain that Drs. Lange and Black would welcome your contributions. I can’t promise an intimate lunch, but I’ll buy you a coffee.
