We are thrilled to announce the 2023 Women of Impact presented by WestStar.
Leaders across El Paso, this year’s honorees are a phenomenal group of women who make me want to try a little harder. Our award recipients are making major strides in advancing our health care, infrastructure and the arts – all vital to a thriving community.
Bravo and congratulations to these six outstanding women. They are an inspiration, and on behalf of the entire El Paso Inc. team, we’re honored to shine a spotlight on who they are and what they do.
Wanda Helgesen is the executive director of BorderRAC, the nonprofit that develops and implements our emergency health system and disaster preparedness across the community. Helgesen has been at the helm for 19 years, but few in the community outside of health care had heard of BorderRAC before the August 2019 shooting. Not long before the tragedy, Helgesen ran a disaster drill, which helped prepare our responders. She ensures collaboration across the community for the greater good and the health of El Paso when we face the unimaginable.
Dr. Christina I. Paz is the CEO of Centro San Vicente, which provides health care to El Paso’s underserved community – patients at or below the poverty level. Paz says her calling is nursing, and she’s a doctoral-prepared family nurse practitioner who continues to see patients at Centro San Vicente. She advocates across the state to improve health disparities and access to quality health care for those who don’t have it. She also helped found the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso to support affected families with resources.
Dr. Ivonne Santiago is associate professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso. She is a Professional Engineer licensed in Texas and New Mexico with environmental expertise in water quality, water and wastewater treatment. She is also the chair of El Paso Water’s Public Service Board. She looks at engineering as a people serving profession and points out that engineers save lives. As a professor, she hopes to help produce socially and environmentally conscious engineers who will build a stronger El Paso.
Tania Schwartz is the ultimate community volunteer and philanthropist. She has made her mark across many organizations in El Paso and is currently focused on arts education. She is on the board of the Texas Cultural Trust, the voice for the arts across Texas, as well as Texas Women for the Arts. She is the chair-elect for the Tom Lea Institute and co-founder of Kids Excel and the Women’s Fund. Her service has also supported countless other organizations including the Lydia Patterson Institute and the YWCA El Paso del Note Region.
Dr. Cindy A. Stout is president and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital and on a mission to better the lives of El Paso families and children. She has turned around the hospital’s financial situation and has helped to greatly decrease the number of children who leave town for health care. She started out her career as a registered nurse, has taught in the doctoral program at UTEP and mentored future nursing chiefs. She also started the first high school licensed vocational nursing program in Texas at Bel Air.
Dr. Andrea S. Tawney is vice president at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. She leads the office of institutional advancement and oversees marketing, communications and fundraising for the academic campus, the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso network and the new Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic. She has set the bar high for fundraising. She’s raised millions of dollars to benefit regional institutions and ensure the future stability of our medical school. She’s also a retired staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.
The Women of Impact will be featured in the fall issue of El Paso Inc. Magazine, which distributes Labor Day Weekend. We will also host the annual Women of Impact Awards Breakfast on Oct. 19. I hope you will join us to celebrate these amazing El Pasoans, but don’t think on it long. We don’t have too many tables left. You can purchase tickets at elpasoinc.com/woi.
Finally, I want to thank everyone who applied for the awards. We had so many fantastic applicants, and it was very difficult to narrow down. Special thanks to the past Women of Impact honorees who served on the selection committee, as well as sponsors and supporters of this project who ensure our future in continuing it.
