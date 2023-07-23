My husband and I spent most of last weekend at the Westside Natatorium for the 2023 Border Summer Swim championship, commonly called the City Meet. It’s the grand finale for the summer swim season where clubs across El Paso – with kids ages 4 to 18 – meet for a final championship to see who’s best in El Paso. You might have caught wind of it on local TV news last week, but not on the sportscasts. The air conditioners at the natatorium were out and parents were up in arms.
We’ve been attending this event at the natatorium since it opened in 2018. I don’t know what the fuss was all about. By Saturday, the environment in the building was fine and didn’t feel any different to me than the previous seven years. Sure, it’s warm and humid. It’s a giant indoor Olympic pool with kids and parents running in and out of the building all day long.
Before the natatorium opened, the City Meet took place at the Pavo Real pool in the Lower Valley. It’s an outdoor facility, much smaller with limited space for teams or spectators.
Since there was no room in the pool area, a few noble parents volunteered to get up before the sun to claim team territory in the surrounding park. They would gather as many shade tents as possible. The rest of us would saunter in much later – at 6:30 a.m. – very grateful to those who held our spots. We spent the day slathered in sunblock, dancing around fire ants while playing an epic game of telephone to relay what was happening poolside.
When your kid’s event approached, you ran around the facility hoping to make it into the tiny spectator area in time to watch their moment of glory or sometimes, massive disappointment. If you were courteous, you hustled out to make room for the next parent. Many parents missed their kids’ races. Actually, many kids missed their races, too. It was a major challenge to keep tabs and round them up to be in the right place at the right time for their race. You can imagine screaming coaches, kids and parents everywhere.
I miss the organized chaos and have fond memories. That camaraderie is missing in the giant natatorium. But it is easier for everyone.
My sons have been swimming for the El Paso Country Club Barracudas since 2014. Last weekend, the team won its 15th consecutive city championship, which is a record in El Paso, maybe even nationally for private club teams of similar size. It’s a great program.
Swim team is not for the faint at heart. I admire parents who support their year-round competitors. That commitment is intense. Summer swim is a lot more casual, and it still took me about two summers to figure out what was going on, mostly because a great friend guided me through it.
This year is bittersweet. At 18, our oldest is aging out and this was his last season.
But I’m sure glad they’ve had this experience, and it’s taught them some great lessons over 10 summers.
To excel, it demands courage, dedication and requires some sacrifices. You have to work at honing your craft. Technique and strategy can be more important than strength and energy.
There are also lots of disappointments and humbling moments. You have to learn how to handle them and move forward. There will only be one first place and if you disqualify, there are no second chances. You can’t blame any of it on a bad umpire call, or a teammate. It’s just you. But, even if you don’t win, you can still bring in team points so everything counts.
Swim team teaches grit and mental endurance, and respect for coaches and other competitors.
As they get older, they also learn good sportsmanship and to acknowledge their competitors for their efforts, regardless of who wins or loses.
They’ve made friends and memories. They’ve had wonderful coaches who’ve made a great impression on them. And, most importantly, they’ve become strong swimmers, something they’ll have for life.
If you have kids or grandkids, I highly encourage you to sign them up next summer. There are a number of teams on most sides of town, and they need our participation to keep this summer tradition going.
