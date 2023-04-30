There’s a new local nonprofit called the Youth Biz Academy El Paso. It was founded a little over a year ago by El Pasoan Larry Stelley. On Saturday, May 6, they will host the second annual Children’s Business Fair at Ponder Park in the Cielo Vista area.
The idea is to give kids the opportunity to create a business from inception to marketplace. The fair will provide kidpreneurs a real-life selling experience. To do that they have to come up with an idea, build a plan, a budget, manufacture products and figure out how to market them.
Stelley hopes to expose kids ages 6 to 14 to entrepreneurship and financial literacy. He says it’s never too early to start. We can be dreamers, he says, but when we take action, we can finally begin to realize our potential at any age.
Prospective kid vendors had to apply for a spot at the fair. Stelley says the academy is looking for original ideas where kids manufacture goods – no resellers and middlemen invited here.
The Youth Biz Academy provides the kids who are accepted with guides to help them get ready for the fair. They help the kids think through inventory needs, costs and pricing models to achieve the holy grail: a profit.
This year, the number of kid vendors has doubled. They are expecting 20.
Stelley was inspired by a couple of other children’s fairs, including the Acton Children’s Business Fair in Austin. It started in 2007 with seven entrepreneurs and 25 attendees. Today the Austin fair counts more than 115 entrepreneurs and 1,500 attendees and claims to be the largest entrepreneurship event for kids in North America. Acton is also sponsoring the El Paso fair.
The focus for the first fair last year was introducing the concept and getting it up and running locally, Stelley said. This year they have engaged the community and lined up a number of sponsors, including El Paso Inc. and First Light Federal Credit Union.
The more people who attend the fair, the better experience – and sales – for the kidpreneurs. He believes the Children’s Business Fair is a nice compliment or introduction to what Junior Achievement does more formally with older children through its many programs.
I asked Stelley why he was doing this and was humbled by his response. At 75 and mostly retired, Stelley said he was looking to stay active and give back to the community. Stelley is a native El Pasoan and mentioned that he didn’t have much business exposure until his early 30s when he had his own business. For many years he owned Borderland Network Productions which operated in the trade show business.
The Youth Biz Academy’s vision is “to serve and impact 10,000 kidpreneurs in the next 10 years.”
One thing is for sure, if these kids aren’t business owners one day, they will be employees. Stelley hopes these lessons will also make them excellent employees or managers with greater insights on what it takes to run a successful business. Or even how your environment can affect your business. City charter changes, anyone?
Having a healthy entrepreneur culture is important to any growing community. There’s no better way to resolve your workforce issues when you can help people create jobs for themselves and others.
I read that youth, inspired by social media influencers, are thinking more and more about self-employment than when I grew up. I’m guessing that’s a pretty tough path. Offering a great product or service is likely more realistic. But you know what all startups need? A marketplace with supportive customers.
If you’re interested in seeing what these budding El Paso entrepreneurs are showcasing, the fair is free and open to the public on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ponder Park, 7500 W H Burges Dr., 79925.
