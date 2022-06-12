It seems like every other day I’m reading about a development in COVID-19 treatments. Yet when the average person gets COVID, or at least those I know, the routine is the same: bide your time in quarantine.
I wondered, what’s the deal with the treatments? So I asked the experts.
There are two main types of treatments: newer antivirus drugs such as Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill, and the monoclonal antibody infusion treatments that were in high demand six to eight months ago. Both are available and used in El Paso.
But whether you get one depends on a variety of factors that should be determined by a physician. The idea that you might drop by the pharmacy, test and walk out the door with some pills is not a likely scenario for most of us.
“There really is no one-size-fits-all answer for the treatments for COVID-19,” says Dr. Edward Michelson, professor and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Foster School of Medicine, and chief of emergency medicine at University Medical Center.
First, Michelson says recommendations change quickly. Variants behave almost like different diseases, and what was helping before may not now. Second, patient circumstances vary and drive the appropriate course of action. That may be no treatment at all.
“Thirty-five-year-old healthy people, especially if they had one or two doses of vaccine, really don’t need any of these products; they’re going to do OK,” he says.
In fact, infectious disease specialist Dr. Ogechika Alozie, CEO of Sunset ID Care, tells me he thinks COVID treatments might even be overused.
“What I actually see in conversations with the County Medical Society and others, and some of the pharmacies, is an over prescription of things like Paxlovid for people who really have no business getting it,” Alozie says.
That could be problematic. Paxlovid is much cheaper and is easier to administer than infusions. Michelson says it’s maybe even more effective so it’s a popular choice. But there is a limit on the medication across the country. It’s important that it’s not wasted on those who don’t need it. Earlier this week, Pfizer announced a $120 million plant investment in Michigan to start U.S. production of the drug.
There are a couple of other antivirals you may have heard of. Molnupiravir, marketed as Lagevrio, is an oral medication, but Michelson says it’s a lot less popular since it’s not nearly as effective as Paxlovid. The other is remdesivir, but it’s an infusion and, he says, expensive and inconvenient.
Monoclonal antibody therapy is still an option. It continues to be offered at The Hospitals of Providence and is now administered as an IV push injection instead of an infusion. But demand is low so they are offering treatments twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays.
The challenge is knowing whether you meet the criteria for treatment while realizing you have COVID at the disease onset.
“All of these treatments work best within the first five days, and ideally within the first three days of symptoms,” Michelson says.
And what are the criteria? Alozie reviewed them with me: “People above 60, BMI above 25, pregnancy, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, uncontrolled diabetes, Down syndrome, dementia, liver disease, heavy smoker, substance abuse, immunosuppressive HIV, people who have had strokes, chronic lung disease, sickle cell disease and people who are on immunosuppressives like anybody that’s receiving (rheumatoid arthritis) treatment or cancer chemotherapy treatment.”
This is a good time for a reality check on your health and to establish a strong relationship with a doctor.
So what about President Biden’s Test to Treat program? There are eight participating pharmacies or centers in El Paso. Rather than seeing your doctor first, you would do the whole thing at the Test to Treat location. You’d still need to visit with a qualified health care provider – on-site and probably through telehealth – who would assess your eligibility, same as your doctor would do. If you qualify, you might walk out the door with pills. You can find the locations at aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat.
Michelson and Alozie reminded me that the point of treatment isn’t to cure COVID. It’s to protect people from severe COVID and death. In turn, that helps our health care systems from being overwhelmed by COVID so other major health issues don’t take a backseat.
I asked Michelson if he had any concerns about the recent uptick in COVID cases. El Paso’s positivity rate had been below 10% through April. It climbed in May and in June the seven-day average has been over 40%.
He says it’s all very manageable right now. He says part of that is that the current Omicron BA.2 variant is more of an upper respiratory illness. It doesn’t generally attack the lungs and lead to serious lung conditions that put you in the hospital, like pneumonia.
And we’re a protected community. Alozie says a very high percentage of El Pasoans, well over 90%, are either vaccinated or have had COVID and we have lasting immunity.
“The process of COVID has scarred our psyche so much that there’s an over fear and over anxiousness about COVID. … In 2022, I think data is really clear. SARS-CoV-2 – for a vaccinated person – presents less of a risk than the cold, and influenza,” he says.
Research on other treatments is underway. Michelson is leading two studies locally with funding from a $1.7 million National Institutes of Health grant.
The ACTIV-6 project looks at established drugs to see if they can be used to treat COVID, including ivermectin, a psychiatric drug called fluvoxamine, and the allergy spray fluticasone, commonly known as Flonase.
Michelson is doing a second project looking at the anti-inflammatory and allergy drug cromolyn to see if it should be added to the ACTIV-6 project. Cromolyn can be found in NasalCrom over the counter or other prescribed medications.
He’s also working on a study he initiated related to long-haul COVID. It looks at one of the symptoms, brain fog, using technology from medical device company BrainScope. It’s a head device that processes EEG or brain signals data to assess brain injury.
“Some of the symptoms to me look a lot like what you see in concussion,” he says. “I postulated that if people were having brain problems with COVID, there must be some type of inflammation going on or damage to the neurons that would show up as a change in EEG. So we’re just enrolling in that study.” He is getting support from BrainScope.
Finally, let’s not forget, that the best way to deal with COVID is preventive treatments: Stay up-to-date with your vaccines.
“There is a misunderstanding in the medical community about what fully vaccinated is for somebody that’s immunocompromised. It should be three shots and then a booster by now,” Alozie says. An immunocompromised person should be on shot four, potentially on shot five, as opposed to somebody who is not immunocompromised, who could potentially be on shot three. If they’re older with comorbidities, they should be on shot four.
