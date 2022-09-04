The fall quarterly issue of El Paso Inc. Magazine begins making its rounds this weekend. Included is a story of great interest to me: “Family business – a journey of loyalty, succession and change” on page 44.
We caught up with a handful of El Paso families who’ve operated local businesses through generations.
For readers who don’t know, El Paso Inc. is my family’s business launched by my parents Tom and Ellie Fenton in 1995. The truth is when they started El Paso Inc. it never occurred to me that I would become my dad’s succession plan. After graduating college, I had no intentions of working for them or even returning to El Paso. But in 2003 I did and have been pitching in and learning the business ever since.
My brother and sister have at one time or another paid their dues, too.
All of us have learned how to run a paper route and the art of throwing newspapers out of our car windows. A good number of El Pasoans will recall that my big brother Miguel was El Paso Inc.’s original photographer. Miguel probably still knows more people across El Paso than I do. And, in 2020, I roped my sister into a special film project we did for the El Pasoan of the Year.
Talk to any family business and how they overcome conflict will be a lively discussion.
For starters, professional barriers are lowered and individuals can cut through a lot of the tiptoeing that happens in the office. We can get straight to it and don’t have to worry much about burning bridges. Sure, we may drive each other crazy, but we know the relationships aren’t in jeopardy and we will all still love each other tomorrow. I can speak to my dad in a way that others can’t. But I think that only works if there is loyalty, respect and trust across the family.
It also speaks to the resilience that family businesses are known for. Some years back Harvard Business Review did a study comparing family-owned large businesses against their peers. They noted that during good times the family businesses didn’t earn as much, but during downturns they outperformed peers. The conclusion was that family management focused more on the long haul over immediate performance.
These were billion-dollar businesses, but I can relate to making decisions for survival over profits. Our small business has other similarities to these large ones: not spending more than you earn, carrying little debt and having a culture of commitment and purpose.
Consulting firm KPMG also noted that internationally, family businesses have been known to stay ahead of the competition. Last fall, KMPG sought to find out why.
In a study, they discovered that if the family business could keep the founder’s entrepreneurial capabilities alive, together with the family’s positive influence, it would translate to a strong business with staying power. They call it transgenerational entrepreneurship. Part of it includes some risk-taking, but not without careful practices and calculations.
Of course, this isn’t always the case. Plenty of family businesses fail. Or worse, they tear families apart, especially when it comes to succession planning and the transfer of power.
The way to handle that is to have the infrastructure in place. Formalize the processes in plans or protocols, a constitution as Harvard Business Review calls it. Agree on the rules before they are needed when opinions are more objective. Or bring in outside advisors to apply a neutral perspective to the plans.
The El Paso businesses interviewed for the magazine story have much longer legacies than El Paso Inc. We spoke with Popular Mattress’s Yapor family, the Schillingers who own Modern Iron Works, the Licons from Licon Dairy and the Daws from Daw’s Home Furnishings. They share their insights on conflict and passing the baton over three generations.
Additionally, the fall edition of the magazine features the 2022 Women of Impact. Congratulations again to Cindy Conroy, Kristi Daugherty, Dr. Linda Lawson, Leila H. Melendez, Stephanie Otero and Letty Paez. We are looking forward to the awards breakfast honoring them on Sept. 27 at the Hotel Paso del Norte. Tickets are available at elpasoinc.com/woi.
Happy Labor Day whether your work includes family or not!
