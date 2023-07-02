El Paso’s former city manager, Tommy Gonzalez, sat down with reporter Luis Rios last week for an exit interview.
In preparation, we asked readers what they were interested in related to this interview.
Not surprisingly, one of the top questions that came in was why he was fired.
Beyond the readers’ inquiries, I’ve heard that question repeatedly and wondered myself.
Not a question Gonzalez would be able or likely to answer, I set out to see if I could get the answer for you. We have a right to know. The decision is huge after all. It will dramatically change how the city is run and will cost taxpayers nearly $1 million.
The vote to terminate Gonzalez’s contract happened Feb. 28. City Rep. Brian Kennedy put it on the City Council agenda and representatives Alexsandra Annello, Joe Molinar and Art Fierro voted in favor of it, with Mayor Oscar Leeser breaking the tie.
Officially, they terminated the contract without cause, a provision outlined in his contract.
But no one explained why. I emailed and called the four city representatives to see if any of them would share the reasons behind their votes.
On March 6, the mayor released an open letter that stated:
“Under the current contract with the city manager, the City Council has the right to end the city manager’s employment without cause…
“If that provision of the contract is used, you do not provide reasons or cause. It is not a reflection of performance, it is not an evaluation, and it is not a contract negotiation. It is a decision of the City Council to end the employment without cause and go in another direction. Providing cause would be disrespectful to the city manager, contrary to the provision in the city manager’s contract, …”
But why vote to terminate it. That’s what everyone wants to know. What’s going on?
While members of City Council may terminate the contract without cause, elected officials are still accountable to us. Every politician should be able and prepared to explain any vote they take. That’s the basics of democratic accountability. We have a right to transparency and accountability. We should absolutely understand a representative’s process in making decisions, their motivations and their reasonings. How else would we know how well they are representing us?
And if you’re an elected official, and you know you’re expected to explain your vote, you’re going to be more deliberate in your decision-making. You’re more likely to do your homework, be well-informed and in a better position to make a well-reasoned political decision that you can justify.
Not to mention it also builds trust between the representatives and the electorate, something sorely lacking across the country. It gets to the heart of why everyone is so frustrated with politics and feels hijacked by insiders playing the system.
Kennedy responds
I was far down a column rant when Kennedy called me back.
Kennedy gave me an explanation for why he chose to end the contract. He was also quick to clarify that he did not vote to fire Gonzalez.
He said his decision had nothing to do with the city manager’s performance. It was based on ending a contract that he didn’t feel was good for the city and he exercised his option to terminate it.
We talked a little bit about the contract and some of the more unusual points of it. As one reader wrote in: “How did such a sweetheart deal ever get approved to begin with?”
Kennedy pointed out that the contract was already expensive and would become more expensive to terminate every year. As I understand it, even if Gonzalez chose to take another job before 2029, which is a real possibility, he’d still get the severance payout.Gonzalez leaving for any reason, his choice or council’s, would have cost us a lot and more tomorrow than today.
There’s a good case for why this contract was bad for El Paso, and I respect that perspective. Supporters also make a good case for why keeping Gonzalez was good for El Paso. It depends on which point of view you agree with, but it’s tough to make a decent case when there’s a void of information.
It’s a shame I didn’t hear back from the other three representatives, which, for me is symptomatic of another growing issue: an eroding relationship between government and the press.
Government at all levels is pouring a lot of money into communicating with you directly. There are slick videos, emails and lots of social media activity. There’s a name for that type of information: publicity, even if it’s not packaged like an ad. Its goal is to promote, provide heightened awareness and control the message. Publicity is one of five information types according to the News Literacy Program at Stony Brook University. The others are entertainment, propaganda, raw information and journalism.
Journalism’s goal is to inform and empower citizens through education. And every community where journalism is strong is better for it. But it’s hard to report stories if your questions go unanswered.
