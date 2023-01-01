As we head into 2023, the El Paso Inc. team is taking some much needed R&R.
To do that, we closed the office between Christmas and New Year. And to do that, we produced this issue before Christmas.
It’s a plan we started about eight years ago and allows the entire team to enjoy time off at the same time. It’s the one time of year we don’t have to cover for each other when someone is out. It also eliminates the previous holiday dilemma: deciding who got vacation and who was left with all the work to produce the newspaper. Now, it’s all hands to get it all done.
Following a very busy season, our holiday break imposes some rest and recharging for staff, something that members of Newsweek magazine’s Expert Forum say should be part of your business plans in 2023.
There’s a great deal of research citing the benefits of breaks and vacations for employees. Preventing work burnout and promoting a healthier work-life balance is a hot topic right now. Yet as I understand it, something like an average of 9 or 10 vacation days go unused by employees each year.
A former boss once told me he had no patience for work martyrs who claimed they were too busy for vacation. He said that unused vacation is a personal problem, not a personnel problem.
But poor mental health is everyone’s problem, and Forbes magazine’s Human Resources Council advises that “taking care of your people’s wellbeing should be your top goal in 2023.”
The American Psychiatric Association released a poll recently that reported higher numbers of people feeling “fair or poor” as compared to a similar poll in 2021. Respondents also expect to experience more stress in 2023. That’s not good. Stress, anxiety and health issues can lead to reduced productivity and keep employees from doing their best work. It can also translate into greater absenteeism and higher health care costs. The decline of one employee begins to impact others.
Attitudes about mental health are improving. More than ever people are recognizing the value of mental health care. A good employer would be wise to recognize and support it, too, all the experts say. And employees, especially younger ones, are beginning to expect it. But for small businesses, that’s often not the case.
First, according to the Small Business Administration, the average age of most small-business owners is over 50 where mindsets about mental health are still more of a private concern than a workplace issue. Second, business owners and managers are among the most stressed. The many complications of running a business the past two years have taken a toll, and that’s coupled with a decent amount of fear for what this new year has in store. It is tough to prioritize the well-being of the employees when the leader doesn’t have control of their own.
So what do we do? A good place to start is revisiting company culture and prioritizing a healthy work culture in 2023. Bake it right in to how you do business. In addition to making sure everyone takes breaks, Forbes recommends you empower people to set boundaries and have open conversations about everyone’s wellbeing. Think an employee is struggling? Tell them your concern. Sometimes all they need is a nudge to pursue support. And finally, set a good example with how you conduct yourself.
With all that in mind, if there was breaking news this past week, you’ll know why it didn’t make it in this week’s El Paso Inc. We do hope you enjoy the strategic insights community leaders shared with us looking back over 2022 and into next year.
And with that, the entire staff at El Paso Inc. wishes you a happy and prosperous new year! Here’s to a vacation-filled, stress-free 2023!
