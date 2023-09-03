I’ll start this column first with my apology to print subscribers for an insert included in last week’s print edition.
El Paso Inc. can and should do better. Allow me to explain.
The insert was a paid advertising piece written and paid for by an individual desperately pleading for the country to unite behind Donald Trump.
An important lapse on our part, the leaflet did not state who paid for it. This is especially problematic when content is political. While it was labeled paid advertising, it should have included by whom.
When it comes to ads, inserts or sponsored content in El Paso Inc., we don’t want readers guessing who’s behind it. In fact, we’ve had this exact discussion in the past year or so after receiving regular ads with ambiguous sourcing.
As one angry reader put it to me: “That’s what separates you from social media.” And he’s right. Newspapers don’t usually include anonymous ads or letters. That speaks to integrity and makes sure that people stand behind what they say and keeps everyone accountable. “Attribution is important,” another reader wrote. Yes! This is a no-troll zone, or as much as we can help it.
Normally, our team catches this sort of thing before it publishes or distributes. But on occasion, inserts come in that bypass our regular handlers who would be on the lookout. Over 27 years it hasn’t been an issue, but this insert slipped through last week. It revealed a gap in our system that we need to close.
The insert’s author wasn’t after anonymity. The omission was an oversight. She’s a 94-year-old German emigrant with a patriotic vision for the United States. As a World World II survivor who endured Russian brutality firsthand, I believe her passion is shaped by those experiences.
Which brings me to the next issue: offended readers. I spent the better part of the week responding to many of them.
One said: “What’s the deal with the S.O.S. Attention advertisement included in this week’s El Paso Inc. My family and I were extremely offended.” Another: “Why was there an extreme rightwing flyer asking me to contact Jill Biden in support of four-time indicted former President Trump?”
Readers accused El Paso Inc. of endorsing the insert, just trying to make a buck, and that we lean too much to the right, to name a few.
Offensive material is tough to define; it’s subjective. The usual review has more to do with obvious offenses that most of us can agree on like nudity or vulgarity – or maybe inciting violence, fraudulence or false information that could be harmful.
This insert didn’t hit on any of those, but it did present an extreme political viewpoint, and many found it disrespectful and divisive.
Those are all fair points, and we will button up our acceptance policies and procedures.
But, I do want to respond to accusations that El Paso Inc. has political leanings. More than ever, we are accused of being BOTH too liberal AND too conservative.
In reality, we keep politics out of the newsroom. They aren’t discussed or imposed. The exception is our opinion pages, 6A and 7A, and the occasional conservative rant by our founder Tom Fenton, my dad. Dad and I argue about it frequently. To him, he’s expressing common sense while I argue other perspectives. But Dad is a journalist at heart, and those conversations stay out of the newsroom.
Through a variety of formats, we try to include as broad a range of opinions in the newspaper as possible and probably err on the side of being too open from time to time. Our philosophy is that El Paso Inc. readers are sophisticated and can make up their own minds.
Finally, I want to thank upset readers who took the time to reach out. You gave us a chance to respond and correct our errors. Thank you for continuing your subscriptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.