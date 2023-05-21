If you own or manage a business, small or large, are you doing anything to protect your intellectual property?
I recently attended an expert panel on this topic, mostly out of curiosity. I left realizing there are a few things all businesses should be doing regardless of size, and it’s not just for inventors or creators.
There are four main types of intellectual property: patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. The one that struck me is trade secrets, something I’ve thought little about. It applies to any business and doesn’t require formal filing or registering with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
According to the USPTO, a trade secret has economic value. It’s your company’s secret sauce and likely its differentiator. Take a local restaurant. They can’t patent a recipe. But if they are doing something extremely unique with the recipe or process, they can protect it as a trade secret.
This could also apply to a unique business process. Let’s say your business is special because you deliver your product/service/offering with unparalleled customer service. Maybe the customer service is your secret sauce. You’ve worked hard to set yourself apart and honed a specialized training for your staff. That’s something that could be considered a trade secret, unique to the business.
The same could be true for a construction company and their safety process. Or even a company’s valuable information such as customer lists, vendor pricing information and budgeting methods.
While you don’t file or register a trade secret, you should go to lengths to protect it. You may have heard how Coca-Cola keeps its formula locked up in a vault in Atlanta. Its contractors only prepare parts of the soda recipe so it can’t be copied.
The USPTO offers the following steps to protect your trade secret:
First, you need to identify your secret sauce. Also, it can’t be something that’s generally known.
Next, you should protect the trade secret with both physical and cybersecurity – things like controlled employee access, visitor protocols, locked areas where secrets are exposed, maintain passwords and logs on computers, limit remote access to your network, have antivirus software.
Then, you should understand your insider threats and risks. Could a competitor easily grab the secret? Who are adversaries? This could even be a disgruntled or suspicious employee, or some sort of economic espionage.
Finally, employees should be trained on how to manage the trade secret, and someone should be in charge of it. You should also create an incident response plan if the trade secret gets compromised, copied or stolen.
Following these steps is good practice for safekeeping, but it’s also what you need to make a case if you find yourself defending or trying to recover your secret in court. It would show that you made a reasonable effort to maintain its secrecy and give you a stronger case.
Other things you should probably do – whether it’s a trade secret or just something that could be trademarked or patented – is put anyone with access to the proprietary information – employees, contractors, even vendors – on non-disclosure, confidentiality and ownership agreements.
While you may think that the company would inherently own the trade secrets developed by its employees, it can get murky and it’s better to have it documented in writing. For example, a technology company invents some sort of software code, but the engineer who wrote it claims ownership of it later. Or maybe the company invented one part of the code, but it also uses a piece invented by someone else and they come making claims later.
Having clarity and documentation on an idea or creator ownership is important, especially if you eventually plan to sell the company. A company with a strong trademark portfolio usually has a higher value and can sell for more.
There’s value in your intellectual property and it shows that innovation happens at the company, something everyone is looking for. If you’re starting a new company with hopes to sell down the road, protecting your intellectual property should be something you bake in from inception.
On the panel, one expert said that intellectual property is all about storytelling and creating a distinctive brand. Being able to tell your story is important – the more you can tell, the better the trademark, copyright or patent. But it all comes down to what you put on paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.