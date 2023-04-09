Included in El Paso Inc. this week is our annual medical section. On the cover is one El Pasoan’s journey to losing weight and getting fit.
Congratulations to Ray Varela on his milestone to a healthier life. I also want to thank him for sharing his story; that’s hard to do. Weight and health are like money, very personal.
In July 2020, I wrote a column about the potential upside of the pandemic and said:
“The silver lining from the coronavirus should be America’s wake-up call to its unhealthy lifestyle. Instead, we complacently do what we want until it’s too late, and hope for some miracle treatment.”
Five short months later and the El Paso community suffered some of the worst COVID-related death rates in the country. Local death rates have been at an all-time high the past few years.
It’s all interconnected, and we are an incredibly vulnerable community.
That’s why I love Ray’s story. He got his wake-up call and did something before it was too late, before COVID hit.
Most importantly, he didn’t try a quick fix. He committed to a lifestyle change that’s been slow and methodical. That’s hard to stick to, especially in our immediate gratification, now culture.
But it’s what actually works. Progress over perfection.
I’m not judging. I’m right there with anyone who’s not eating healthy or hitting the gym. The struggle is real. Part of the problem is our all-or-nothing mentality. Go big, or go home! If I can’t go to the gym for at least an hour, what’s the point?
I never have that hour.
The good news is it’s not true. The truth is every little bit makes a difference. You’re better off just walking for 10 minutes every day than doing nothing. Consistency adds up and will likely amount to more minutes than hitting the gym occasionally.
As reported in the section cover story, almost 100,000 adults have diabetes in El Paso. It’s a huge issue across our community and why on March 30 the Paso del Norte Health Foundation announced a new partnership with the Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine to do diabetes screenings for dental patients at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic.
I spoke with Dr. Rick Black, the founding dean of the dental school, and he told me that beyond those diagnosed with diabetes, it’s suspected that probably another 100,000 are undiagnosed or have pre-diabetes. Diabetes is a priority initiative for the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.
The clinic offers reduced-cost dental care to serve many El Pasoans who don’t have dental insurance and can’t afford to go to the dentist.
Patients who visit the clinic for routine dental exams can get screened for diabetes risk. If their risk is determined to be high, they will get an HbA1c diagnostic blood test to confirm diabetes. Student dentists are learning how to screen for the disease so they can continue the practice once they become licensed dentists, hopefully right here in El Paso. Dr. Black told me the next step is to take the same opportunity out to community dental offices so they can also query patients for diabetes and do the A1c test if needed.
The final piece is to connect those who are diabetic or at risk to programs and resources in the community to help them treat the disease.
I knew there was a connection between oral health and heart disease, so it makes sense that the same is true for diabetes. And like most health concerns, early detection always improves outcomes.
I also learned last week that what we eat, drink and breathe is the No. 6 leading cause of Alzheimer’s disease, and living a sedentary lifestyle is No. 10. That’s according to Dr. Steven Rubin, a psychiatrist who specializes in geriatric cognitive and behavioral health. He was also in town on March 30 at the County Courthouse to speak at the 20th annual conference on the process of guardianship.
Dr. Rubin points out “the rising incidence of Alzheimer’s disease in the past several decades coincides with less healthy dietary and lifestyle habits.” In a short book he gave me, he writes that poor diets predispose people to poor health.
And what does Dr. Rubin credit as the “most powerful risk-prevention factor” for Alzheimer’s? Physical action.
