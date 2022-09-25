At Community en Acción’s Latino Legacy Awards last weekend, I spotted a familiar face across the room. It was Rosa Santana. I met Santana in 2017 when she was named an El Paso Inc. Woman of Impact, but haven’t run into her for years. That’s not surprising; Santana and her companies are in San Antonio.
She had just crossed my mind, though. I recently stumbled upon an opinion piece in The New York Times: “The Day Rosa Santana Got Her Big Break.”
That headline rang a bell, and sure enough it was the same Santana. The column explained how she launched Forma Automotive and her partnership with Toyota. Pop over to El Paso Inc.’s archives and you’ll find out that Santana is Toyota’s first Hispanic woman-owned direct Tier 1 supplier. Tier 1 is a direct supplier to a manufacturer. In this case, Santana builds truck beds directly for Toyota.
Peter Coy, the author of The New York Times column, said he found out about Santana from Ying McGuire, the head of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, or NMSDC.
Before August, that wouldn’t have meant anything to me. But as it happens, that very long name also rang a bell. It’s the organization where Sylvia Acosta, former CEO of the YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region, just started a new position and is charged with Hispanic outreach and fundraising.
It comes full circle.
So I asked Acosta about the piece in The New York Times. She said that Santana’s story is rare. As I understand it there are very few female Tier 1 suppliers out there, much less Hispanic. NMSDC has been trying to promote Santana’s success story to raise awareness for what’s possible and help minority-owned businesses sell to big companies.
Acosta said that Santana has been talking to local Latino business leaders to share her story and how she did it. Becoming a Tier 1 supplier is not easy. Acosta says we need to create partnerships in El Paso so we can help our local businesses bid on Tier 1 contracts.
And we’re the perfect place for it. Acosta points out that we are a manufacturing base. Many large companies are looking to do business with minority-owned suppliers. According to Coy’s column, “Toyota’s target is to spend 10 percent or more of its purchasing dollars on minority- or women-owned businesses, and for its Tier 1 suppliers to buy at least 5 percent of their stuff from such suppliers.” He also said it’s similar for other automakers.
But, Acosta says, many El Paso companies are not Minority Business Enterprise certified. NMSDC does the certification, which is the gold standard for minority ownership authentication, something the large corporations are looking for to fast-track and validate the classification.
I now better understand Acosta’s new job and why it could be really good for El Paso.
Doesn’t opportunity usually present itself through connections?
On the eve of El Paso Inc.’s Women of Impact breakfast, this idea is especially apropos. Here are two Women of Impact, Santana and Acosta, working together to open doors for others.
And that is exactly why El Paso Inc. is also launching a new program, Emerging Women of Impact.
Our goal is to guide female high school students who show leadership promise and need mentorship, inspiration and resources to reach their full potential.
Part of El Paso Inc.’s mission is to help El Paso realize its potential by celebrating the success of those who live here. We hope to reach young women who don’t already have access to this, where we may open a door they never knew existed.
These are probably young women who would not otherwise hear about the Women of Impact but would benefit the most from these role models.
Area school districts have been incredibly receptive confirming a great need. Many El Paso women leaders, including Women of Impact, have provided excellent guidance and are participating to help us pull it together.
We will kick it off with a workshop on Nov. 5 with 200 El Paso girls selected by their high schools. We plan to add extended learning down the road and create a network to support the development and diversity of the next generation of Women of Impact.
How cool would it be if in some number of years one of these high school girls is named a Woman of Impact? Then it would truly come full circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.