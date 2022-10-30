While early voting is underway for city, state and national races, El Paso Inc. congratulates the winners of our election program, the Best of El Paso.
The Best of El Paso is a readers’ poll for the best people and places across El Paso. Our ballot was open in May, and voters had the whole month to comb through it and cast their votes from the comfort of their couch, office or even while at the bar.
Like every ballot, ours demands a level of commitment – we have around 275 categories and require participation in at least 25 for a ballot to qualify.
This year we had a record turnout – 12,000 people voted. Still, anyone local to the region can vote so I hope we continue to see the number of people participating grow.
The point of Best of El Paso is to publish a community vetted short list across any category where someone would commonly seek recommendations.
Our whole Best of El Paso program revolves around this purpose – to be a community resource all year. It’s what drives what we do and how we do it.
Categories
We wanted the category list to be extensive, so you can come back to the Best of El Paso app or magazine any time you are looking for a local product or service – today or in the future. Are you looking for a new brunch spot on Sunday? Do you need to get your car repaired? Are you looking for a medical specialist? Did you back into the rock wall and need to get it fixed?
We often see these same questions across social media and lots of comments with recommendations. Best of El Paso puts a lot more structure and rigor around its recommendations with wider and more diverse community input. Then we take those results and turn them into something that’s easy to use.
Winners
We include the top five winners because, frankly, it’s not about the rank. Originally, I wanted to remove ranks altogether and list the top five alphabetically, but competitive natures won out. For me, it’s not about who won No. 1 or No. 5. It’s about having a variety of good options. The results are subjective – this is all based on people’s opinion. And sometimes the difference in rank came down to one vote! The point is to provide you with a solid short list of options.
Resources
The 2022 Best of El Paso magazine began circulating last week revealing the new slate of winners. Subscribers started receiving copies last weekend and will continue getting them this weekend. (Let us know if you didn’t get yours.) Beyond El Paso Inc.’s readership, we post the magazines around town in places like hotels, on Fort Bliss and at the airport. Each section or chapter is illustrated with an iconic El Paso mural and is a great representation of El Paso’s art and mural culture. The cover image features local artist Tino Ortega and his I Love El Paso mylar balloons.
Also, Best of El Paso has a free app that you can download from the Apple Store or Google Play (search Best of El Paso).
The app is updated throughout the year and is full of local information and special offers. We make it interactive with timely promotions and contests. Between what you can save and win, there are thousands of dollars up for grab by using the app.
Online we have an active social media following on Facebook and Instagram along with our webpage BestofElPaso.com and email newsletters. We work with winners to highlight and promote their offerings and the best El Paso has to offer.
To introduce the 2022 winners, we hosted a launch party at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Oct. 18. The outlet mall is Best of El Paso’s presenting sponsor and has been a fantastic partner. We want to thank them for their support and helping us throw a great party. Around 1,000 people turned out to celebrate the new winners.
Once again, congratulations to the winners. I hope somewhere over the next 12 months Best of El Paso will offer something useful for you.
