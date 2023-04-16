The activists in favor of Prop K on the May 6 election ballot are pulling out all the stops, including just plain dishonesty, to get this disastrous climate charter amendment passed.
I pretty well explained why this proposition was so bad in a column March 26 that can be found online at:
The latest outrage is that activists are sending unsolicited text messages to people that have no idea what this is all about, thanking them for signing their petition and asking them to vote yes for cheaper electric rates, more jobs and renewable energy. Right. How could anyone oppose that?
Here’s the problem: What they don’t say is that this would bankrupt the city and costs thousands of people their jobs, plus install climate overseers with investigative powers who would be very difficult to remove.
Ground Game Texas is using the local Sunrise Group as the face of the local entity but guess what: Every cent of the funding for this campaign, at least as of this writing, came from out of town.
Clearly the activists behind this are counting on a low turnout, El Paso voters being asleep and a general lack of interest in discovering what is buried in these propositions by way of collateral damage. They are using El Paso as a test market and if it should pass here, they will take it on the road. Please don’t skip this election.
Now then, there is another proposition on the May 6 ballot that deserves a NO vote: Proposition F.
While Prop K has claimed the most attention and pushed the other 10 charter amendments into the background, some see Prop F as potentially more dangerous. Prop F would make it easier to get ordinances on a ballot by reducing the requirements.
What the ordinance would do is reduce the number of signatures needed to get an item on the ballot to 7,500 or 5% of the voters in the previous general election – whichever is less. It wouldn’t matter much in a presidential election year, but in off-cycle elections the number could be a lot less.
The charter amendment is cryptic and gives no hint as to what it means. Here’s how it reads:
“Proposition F
“Should section 3.11 relating to the initiative petition of the City Charter be amended to remove the requirement for a second petition, and institute a process for the public to initiate a City ordinance?”
Former city Rep. Steve Ortega says he thinks Prop F is even more dangerous than the climate initiative.
“I think a lot of people are concerned about the climate charter. But Prop F is
really chipping away representative democracy in favor of special interest
politics,” Ortega said. “What would happen is that you would get a rash of unvetted and half-baked initiatives every two years. The real winners would be lawyers because these things will regularly end up in court. The losers are the taxpayers because they will end up paying the legal bills.”
There really is no good reason to change the existing procedure; so, a NO vote is highly recommended.
