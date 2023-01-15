In 15 years of media work in Latin America and Europe, one of the things that struck me was how differently news was handled in other countries.
Pretty much throughout Europe if you were conservative, you read one newspaper. If you were liberal, you read another. The divide split labor and management. How different media came down on any controversial issue was foretold.
Working for the Associated Press and later the Freedom Forum, I always took pride in what was then the American mainstream media tradition of playing stories straight down the middle. They sought balance from both sides of a controversial issue.
Today, where major media are concerned, it seems like the U.S. has become just like much of the rest of the world.
Many of our largest news outlets have taken sides. Read the New York Times every day, like I do, and you will find an underpinning of how bad Republicans are. It is clear in the opinion sections but spills into the Times’ news agenda.
Read the Wall Street Journal every day, like I do, and you will see much of their coverage is underpinned by the theme of what idiots Democrats are.
Worse, watch Fox News, and I do, and you would not be surprised to find that network leading with the border crisis and blaming Biden. Watch CNN, which I do, and until recently you might well find that network leading with the latest efforts to prosecute Trump.
The tragedy in all this is that each major party seems to have been hijacked by extremists more focused on trashing their political opponents than governing.
Social media is a recent wild card in the situation and has sucked people down rabbit holes of fake news and unfounded conspiracy theories.
Social media isn’t going away anytime soon, and probably won’t until posters lose the ability to anonymously spew outrageous and offensive ideas. But there are indications in the mainstream that suggest some people are bothered by hate driven agendas and are trying to change the situation.
For example, Chris Licht has succeeded the scandal-plagued Jeff Zucker as the head of CNN. Licht has said he wants to move away from confrontational and opinionated talk shows and get back to CNN’s reporting roots. Indeed, when CNN started in 1980 they raided AP for some of their reporters and editors and pretty much focused on straight news reporting. Now retired journalist Peter Arnett comes to mind. He left AP and joined CNN shortly after it was launched.
Licht made good on his intentions by firing liberal Brian Stelter, longtime host of CNN’s Reliable Sources show, who had come from The New York Times.
The Columbia Journalism Review put it this way: “Licht’s plans for CNN remain somewhat unclear, though they have already included hosting more Republican guests and steering clear of framing what he thinks reads like Democratic Party talking points.”
This is not going to be easy for Licht. CNN scored off the charts ratings and made a lot of money being followed and supported by people who hated Trump.
Now then, if only we could get Fox News to follow suit by toning down some of their confrontational talking heads and focus on fact reporting and analysis. Maybe folks in Washington would quit screaming at each other and get something done.
