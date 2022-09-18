Sometimes the grownups prevail.
And that is what just happened in Ohio in the long-running battle between woke students and administrators at Oberlin College and a family-owned bakery just across the street.
The case began right after Donald Trump’s election in 2016. An underage black teenager, Jonathan Aladin, tried to buy a bottle of wine at the bakery with a fake ID while trying to hide two more bottles under his coat.
When the clerk Allyn Gibson, grandson and son of the owners, threatened to call the cops, the shoplifter slapped the phone into his face and punched Allyn’s dad on his way out of the store.
Allyn gave chase only to be attacked by Aladin and two friends waiting outside. When cops arrived, court documents showed, the three were punching and kicking Allyn as he lay on the ground.
The story might have ended there as a minor crime blotter incident. Two of the students were charged with assault and the shoplifter with robbery. Some months later they pleaded guilty and signed statements saying they did not believe the incident was racially motivated.
But what happened immediately after the incident was that the college’s social justice warriors were spoiling for a fight following the Trump election. They mounted angry street protests and demanded the college boycott the bakery.
And they got their way. The student senate passed a resolution condemning the bakery as a long-standing racist institution, further demanding the university cease doing business with it.
University administrators caved. They allowed signage to be posted on campus condemning the bakery as racist and calling for a boycott. The bakery’s products were banned from its dining halls and it issued a statement justifying its actions saying the bakery had created the problem with its “archaic chase-and-detain policy regarding suspected shoplifters….”
Oberlin’s dean of students, Meredith Raimondo, and other administrators joined the protests, providing food, access to copy machines and helping to pass out flyers labeling the bakery as a racist institution.
A year after the incident Gibson’s Bakery filed suit against Oberlin for libel, slander, interference with business relationships and contract interference.
Two things came out at the trial that were particularly damaging to the college. Police records were produced that showed there had never been an accusation of racial profiling at the bakery. The records also showed that of 40 adults arrested at the bakery for shoplifting over five years, just six were black.
Then one of the bakery’s employees, Clarence James, a black man who worked for the family for three years, testified that he never observed any racist treatment of customers or employees.
“Never, not even a hint,” he told the student-run Oberlin Review. “When you steal from the store, it doesn’t matter what color you are. You can be purple, blue, green; if you steal, you get caught, you get arrested.”
In June 2019, the jury found in favor of the Gibson family, awarding $11 million in compensatory damages, before further hearings on punitive damages and legal fees. Those additional fees amounted to a total of $44 million.
The college reacted vigorously, disagreeing with the verdict and appealing. It issued a statement saying that despite the decision, the college would never “surrender its values.”
On April 1 the Ninth Ohio District Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal. In a 3-0 decision, the panel agreed that Oberlin defamed, distressed and illegally interfered with the bakery. The damages were capped by Ohio state law at $25 million plus legal fees and interest.
Oberlin then sought to stay the award while it took the case to the Ohio Supreme Court, which rejected the case after consideration.
A week ago Thursday Oberlin announced it would pay the entire judgment, including interest, of $36.45 million. While it won’t bankrupt the college, which has an endowment said to be $1 billion, it should serve as a caution to other schools to think carefully before jumping on such a bandwagon.
There is no room for racism in this country but neither should anyone be allowed to hide behind it while pressing their own agendas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.