At the risk of writing on a subject that is above my pay grade, I would like to offer some thoughts on why I am glad the grownups are in charge at the Fed.
Sure, the continuing rise in interest rates has played havoc on those financing homes or cars or just buying groceries, and two more discount rate hikes may be coming. It appears the Fed is determined to bring inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures index, down to 2% from about 4.7% now.
What motivates me to comment on this is that I have seen first-hand what happens when inflation gets out of control. I will give you some examples and you could argue that as divided as our country is, even the most liberal politicians monetarily would never let hyperinflation happen in this country. Don’t be so sure.
Out-of-control inflation wrecks everything. For example, Argentine inflation is now running over 100%. What that means is that prices there are now double what they were a year ago. Shopkeepers have to go around every morning and mark up whatever they have for sale. As usual, poor people are hit hardest as small ticket purchases like food, gasoline, rent and utilities shoot up.
This is not something new for Argentina. In the late 1970s and early 1980s inflation again got out of control when the government, unable to stand up to demands for higher wages and subsidies, started printing money.
People living in high inflation situations try to limit their exposure by purchasing hard currency, like the dollar, euro or pound. The resulting run on those currencies may leave countries unable to meet their international debt obligations. To stem the run on dollars and other currencies, governments place restrictions on their purchase. They may set official and unrealistic exchange rates, immediately creating a black market. It may get so bad the government recalls the old currency and issues new bills, sometimes just lopping one or more zeros off the value of the old kopek, peso or whatever. If you don’t turn in the old bills for new bills, the old bills become worthless.
A former AP colleague told me the dollars he was paid out of New York became so valuable, he was able to lease a true mansion in Buenos Aires for something like $100 a month – in dollars.
It is not just Latin American countries that are plagued with runaway inflation; nor is it a new phenomenon.
I have read that in Israel, during times of high inflation, prices were written on chalkboards so they could be changed every few minutes.
In pre-World War II Germany, struggling under some pretty onerous obligations after World War I, the weak Weimar government paid workers at noon and they would immediately rush to spend wheelbarrows full of banknotes they thought would be worthless at the end of the day.
The government responded by printing more worthless money. In 1922 the Weimer government actually produced a 2 trillion mark banknote. I read one account that said inflation was so bad back then, and the Weimar currency so worthless, that when a woman inadvertently left a suitcase full of cash unattended, thieves took the suitcase but dumped the cash on the ground.
This kind of economic disaster usually results in a change in government – not always for the better. In Germany, inflation helped pave the way for the Nazi’s rise to power.
A few countries have avoided the inflationary trap altogether. Take Panama, where the U.S. dollar is the official currency. They call our greenbacks balboas, and while Panama has its own coins in similar denominations and size to ours, the paper money is all from the U.S.
Because Panama has no central bank and lacks the ability of other Latin American countries to create money by simply plating up the printing presses, it has no means to artificially create wealth. To make money, Panamanians must make things, sell things or export things. As a result, Panama has been one of the few countries in Latin America that has never had a financial collapse. That country has benefited from an extremely stable economy that turned it into a global banking and shipping center.
Okay, so inflation has never gotten hyper in the U.S. But in 1917, the U.S. experienced the highest annual inflation rate in history at 17.8%. In 1979, we hit 13.3%.
Of course, nothing in the Fed tightening offers any relief or comfort to those of us coping with rising taxes, mortgage and car payments and other expenses. But when you consider the alternative, you begin to understand why I am cheering on the Fed – even if at the moment it hurts.
PS: In 1978, I traveled to Guyana to report for AP on the aftermath of the Jonestown mass suicide in which some 900 people were forced to commit suicide. I would often travel with up to $30,000 in hidden cash in case I had to charter a plane or whatever. Staying at the King George Hotel in Georgetown, Guyana, I was asked many times if I had dollars to sell. And they offered many times the official (and legal) exchange rate. I never considered it. For one thing, I didn’t want to be set up in some kind of currency sting. So when I checked out of the hotel in Georgetown at 4 a.m. to catch an early flight back to Panama, I paid my hotel bill, several thousand dollars, in cash at the official exchange rate.
Back in Panama late in the day, I got a call from the King George hotel manager: “Sir, may I ask if you paid your bill and how you paid it?” I told him I paid in dollars at the official exchange rate.
“Oh,” he said.
It turned out the night manager that took my dollars had disappeared before completing his shift. Today, I am pleased to report, things seem much better. Guyana’s inflation rate is projected to be around 5%, and the country is experiencing one of the world’s strongest growth rates thanks to the 2015 discovery of offshore oil.
