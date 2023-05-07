In reflecting on last week’s Russian bombing of civilians in Ukraine, it occurred to me that dictators, like Putin, follow nearly identical game plans. Job 1 is to get into power – whether by bloody coup or opposition acquiescence. Job 2 is to consolidate power by eliminating or controlling opposition. And, finally, they hang onto power as long as they can while enjoying the spoils with a few trusted friends.
In 15 years as a foreign correspondent with The Associated Press, I studied some dictators (like Cuba’s Batista and Fidel Castro), attended press conferences with others (like Chile’s Pinochet and Central American generals), visited one-on-one with a few (like Panama’s Noriega), and got to know one on a more personal basis (Nicaragua’s Anastasio Somoza, who called wife Ellie a “Mexican rose.”)
After Somoza fled Nicaragua for exile in Paraguay, I caught up with him at his home in Asuncion. A couple of days after our visit, he died when his Mercedes was clobbered by an RPG. But I digress.
Of the dictators that I am familiar with, there was one that did not fit the usual mold. That would be the late Gen. Omar Torrijos of Panama. What follows is a collection of anecdotes from (fading) memory and colleagues; so, take it for what it is worth. But let’s start with Torrijos’ background, which is relevant. He was raised by schoolteachers but grew up with dirt poor farmers scratching a living out of small plots in Panama. He was educated and smart but more at home with campesinos than politicians or government bureaucrats.
Torrijos was humble, approachable and he had a terrific sense of humor, a quality lacking in most dictators.
Torrijos was never brutal with enemies and seemed to tolerate critics. It seems like the worst he ever did to control opponents was to find them education-related jobs in a distant province. He expanded social services, instituted agrarian reform, recognized labor unions and provided people of African descent larger roles in government. Africans were brought to Panama to build the canal but were still treated as second class citizens 80 years later.
Of course, not everyone liked Torrijos, especially wealthy Panamians who feared his populist approach.
Asked why he would visit communist Fidel Castro in Cuba with the canal treaties looming, Torrijos replied, “It’s like driving a car, except you signal left and turn right.”
During my time in Panama, I did not get to know Torrijos. But in two years there, I never heard any suggestion he was lining his pockets. Some of his antics were legend.
For example, when he held town hall meetings in the provinces, which he relished, an opening line was, “Dime lo malo porque el bueno ya lo se.” (Tell me the bad because the good I already know.”)
His loyal subjects did not hold back. When one particularly unruly town hall meeting got out of hand, he bellowed for order saying, “Wait a minute. Who’s the dictator here!”
Asked at a press conference what he planned to do with the U.S. Jungle Warfare School in Panama once his country got possession, Torrijos replied, “Turn it into a day care center!”
Another thing that set Torrijos apart: his circle was bigger than just a handful of sycophants like Putin. Two of Torrijos’ favorites were authors, Nobel winner Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Graham Green, the late British writer whose books included (surprise) “Getting to Know the General.”
Torrijos wanted Green invited to the ceremonies in Washington where he and Jimmy Carter were to sign the Panama Canal Treaty. When the U.S. tried to limit the White House ceremony to officials from each country, Torrijos made Green a Panamanian citizen and advisor, enabling him to attend.
And when the Bayano Dam and its hydroelectric generating system in far east Panama was inaugurated, Torrijos stood for a while on the dam with his senior staff, began to walk down the face of the dam toward the water, broke into a downhill run and dove headfirst into the new lake, uniform, pistol and all. His senior staff followed suit.
Alas, it did not end well for Torrijos, who died in a plane crash at age 52.
I was called out of Chile to report on his funeral and the aftermath and I can attest that the entire country seemed genuinely sorrowful and distressed by his death. Believe me, there was no celebration to mark the end of a dictatorship. Torrijos is now a folk hero for laying the groundwork for Panama’s takeover of the canal and zone.
No official source has ever said Torrijos was assassinated. And, certainly, it could have been an accident because he liked taking chances. For example, he used to fly into remote Panamanian airstrips at night with townsfolk holding flashlights for runway lights. And when his turbo prop Twin Otter went down east of Panama City in 1981, there was speculation Col. Manuel Noriega, who eventually succeeded Torrijos, might have been behind it.
You may recall that Noriega amassed a fortune in drug and arms smuggling before being overthrown and brought to trial in the United States in 1989. He was convicted and served 17 years and was then extradited to France on other charges and asked to explain where the $3.6 million he had in French banks came from. When the French were finished with him he was extradited to Panama and sentenced to 60 years for crimes including murder. He died following brain surgery in 2017 – just another dictator from the usual mold.
