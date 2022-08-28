There has been much hype of late about an improved cellphone service called 5G. It is touted as the greatest invention since sliced bread – capable of linking electronic devices to each other at astounding speeds, downloading large data files like movies in seconds, making self-driving cars a reality.
A New York Times affiliate called Wirecutter – a sort of limited Consumer Reports – recently offered a lengthy takeout on what the 5G buzz is all about. I read it; what I learned surprised me and I thought it might interest you too; so, here is my Cliff Notes edition of the long piece.
Now, if you use your phone just to make calls, you can probably skip the balance of this column without suffering any irreparable harm. However, if you are curious to know more about 5G, here it goes:
The first thing I learned is that 5G comes in three flavors, all of which use very high radio frequencies opened by the FCC in the last few years. These higher frequencies use shorter wave lengths and the result is more data faster, but they don’t carry as far. And the faster they are, the shorter the effective distance. That means they offer less connectivity in buildings. It is a little hard to compare because the major carriers have their own names for the three 5G levels.
The first tier of the three 5G groups, in fact, don’t offer much improvement over the current 4G LTE networks. Cellphone carriers tout the enormous speeds afforded by the fastest of the 5G tiers, but it is misleading because at the moment those faster speeds are rarely available.
AT&T and Verizon call the first 5G tier, the slowest, “Nationwide 5G.” T-Mobile brands that tier as the “Extended Range” 5G.
If you are using the lowest 5G tier, you may not experience much of an improvement, if any, over 4G. However, depending on the connection and data traffic, Wirecutter says that sometimes even the first tier 5G can deliver 200 megabits per second. But the report cautions that the authors also have seen cases where the first tier delivers slower speeds than 4G in the same place.
The next tier, the middle tier, offers quite a bit more speed but may have less coverage and penetration than 4G or the first tier. It is this middle layer that currently is the most used by cellphone carriers.
T-Mobile calls the middle tier its Ultra Capacity, AT&T calls it 5G+ and Verizon calls it 5G Ultra Wideband.
If available, Wirecutter says the middle 5G tier “may leave your home wired broadband looking slow in comparison.” Wirecutter says download speeds on that tier can exceed 400 Mbps and more. (By comparison, I believe the Spectrum fiber connection we have for our entire building is about 50 Mbps.) The caution is this middle tier 5G may only be available in certain areas and may be hard to get in buildings distant from the towers.
The middle 5G tier, where available, is allowing cellphone carriers to compete with fixed line cable and telephone connections – not to mention it also enables providers to offer unlimited data.
The highest tier, providing the fastest connectivity, is the millimeter wave but it has the worst range – maybe just a quarter mile and maybe only then if you are outside and have line of sight with the tower. Wirecutter did say that if you connect with one of these millimeter wave sites, you will think your cellphone is turbo charged, with download speeds starting at 1 gigabit per second.” Verizon cautions the range is about 1,500 feet at best.
Further confusing the issues is that AT&T and Verizon use the same name for their top tier millimeter-wave 5G service – “Ultra Wideband.”
It should be noted that not all phones support all three 5G tiers. And the millimeter-wave phones require a built-in second antenna.
So which service is best? Depends. Verizon has built out aggressively its millimeter-wave 5G service but availability is still quite limited. Wirecutter says AT&T is a distant second with the top tier service and that T-Mobile is not investing in it.
However, the report says T-Mobile’s 5G, based on the middle tier towers that it picked up from the merger with Sprint, may provide better average service than the other two carriers.
Verizon is second in rolling out middle tier 5G and reportedly is in 46 metro areas, while Wirecutter says AT&T has the middle tier in only eight metro markets (and El Paso was not among them).
The report also makes the point that third-party discount providers moving data over the big three networks may be limited in speeds and not have access to all the services the big three offer their own customers.
The last segment of the report looks at what phones can receive which 5G service. In general, the latest high-end phones from major manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung and Google will capture all available frequencies. Although they don’t advertise this, discount brand phones may not offer connectivity to all 5G bands. Too, smaller phones may not have the case capacity for the additional antenna required for the fastest millimeter-wave 5G.
And if this seems like a lot to process, stay tuned. Wirecutter says the industry is now talking about 6G. But the report also cautions it is years too soon to begin worrying about that.
Still, some think we should be worrying about 6G now. When former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd spoke to El Paso’s Central Business Association in 2019, he said we were already behind China in 5G and this would be a major threat to our economy in the future. Hurd is known to be tech-savvy. When someone in the crowd asked, “What do we do,” Hurd said we should get a jump on 6G before it’s too late.
