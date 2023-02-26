If we are ever to get back to a kinder, friendlier, less polarized nation, I see social media as a big obstacle greatly in need of regulation.
The internet and social media have done well in connecting people and interest groups, making bill paying and shopping easy. But the ability to post all sorts of anonymous nonsense, ugliness, threats and conspiracy theories without consequences has led to widespread abuse and harm.
Social media itself is not the problem. The problem is how it is being used. Here are some examples:
We have all heard stories of kids being cyberbullied to the point where they have taken their own lives. In fact, the CDC says students who experience bullying or cyberbullying are nearly twice as likely to attempt suicide – now the second leading cause of death for kids and young adults 10 to 34 years of age.
Then we have Russian social media trolls hacking Democratic party servers in 2016 and using the emails they contained to spread disinformation on Facebook and Twitter. It sounds like they are still at it.
And ISIS was, and still is, using social media to recruit impressionable young people to sites advocating jihad. Some even headed to the Middle East to join up. Many now wish they hadn’t.
Social media contributed greatly to the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.
In fact, the House committee investigating the Capitol invasion turned up plenty of information on the major role social media played in that event.
But the committee decided not to release the information it collected, wasting a great opportunity to show how social media stoked the Jan. 6 invasion. Committee members apparently wanted to keep the focus of its investigation on Trump.
That is unfortunate because committee members wasted good ammunition that could have evolved into some constraints on social media.
Two things need to happen to get social media under control. The first is to bar anonymous comment. No more hiding in the internet shadows. If you want to trash someone or something, you need to own it – take responsibility for it.
The second thing is that anyone advocating violence, or organizations allowing the same, or anyone publishing anything clearly intended to harm or threaten another need to face criminal liability.
The argument will surely surface that any such measures would be unenforceable and infringe on First Amendment rights and freedom of speech. Perhaps. But we need to do what can be done to reduce the harm.
My mom used to say, “Your freedom of speech ends where my nose begins.”
What she meant was that harmful speech should not be equated with free speech. Just as it is illegal to yell, “Fire!” in a crowded theater, so too should it be criminal to encourage violence, threaten others or deliberately cause them harm or distress.
The First Amendment does not protect all speech. There are exceptions for libel, incitement and obscenity. But the Supreme Court ruled in the famous 1964 Times v. Sullivan case that plaintiffs in libel cases had to prove actual malice to win against a public figure.
Something similar is at play with social media. To get a conviction for social media abuse in recent years, the Supreme Court has required proof a perpetrator intended to cause distress or harm – a much higher standard than just asking reasonable people, like a jury, whether such postings were harmful or threatening.
That may change. In April, the Supreme Court is slated to consider a Colorado case in which a man was convicted of cyberstalking a female singer-songwriter. His attorneys are seeking to overturn his conviction on First Amendment grounds, arguing that it could not be proven he intended to cause the woman distress – despite the man posting multiple comments like this one: “You’re not being good for human relations. Die. Don’t need you.”
There are many more social media sites doing harm than the familiar ones like Meta’s Facebook and Instagram. The bipartisan committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol named 15 sites as egregious offenders in encouraging the attack.
The report noted that major tech companies failed to heed repeated warnings from their own people that what was happening violated their own standards.
The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the unreleased report, quoted it as saying, “These platforms enabled the mobilization of extremists on smaller sites and whipped up conservative grievances on larger, more mainstream ones.”
What the committee did release was its 845-page report that focused on Trump but did little to hold social media companies accountable.
What is troubling is that we seem to be heading in the wrong direction as far as limiting what can be posted on social media. Both Texas and Florida have passed legislation restricting what content social media platforms can remove from their sites.
The bottom line: Anyone advocating violence or encouraging harmful actions on others must answer for it.
