They say when things get weird the weird turn pro, and progressive “wokies” have recently outdone themselves.
Let’s start with the case from the Kiel, Wisconsin, school district. Kiel is about 50 miles south of Green Bay, and authorities there have filed a federal complaint accusing three 13-year-old eighth grade boys of sexual harassment.
Their crime: “mispronouning,” which has led the district to launch a Title IX investigation. When most people think of Title IX sexual harassment, groping and rape come to mind.
What happened is that the three boys ignored a middle schoolmate’s demand the pronoun “them” be used in any reference to this child. The boys’ crime: they called “them” a “her.”
You might want to laugh this off – indeed the boy’s parents first thought it was a joke. But if the district follows through it won’t be a joke for the boys and their families. Charges could potentially follow them for the rest of their lives.
Title IX prohibits sex discrimination in education. By extension this is interpreted to include forms of sexual harassment that would interfere with the equal access to education guarantee. When a Title IX complaint is brought the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is obligated to investigate.
This is absurd on so many levels. You can start with free speech. Do you think “them” could demonstrate any actual damage? Absent some kind of violent crime, no child that young should be facing a federal investigation. You can bet the “them” that brought the case has turned “themself” into the school pariah. And probably “them’s” parents too.
News of the complaint has riled plenty of people, and the district has had to shut down twice for bomb threats. Lastly, the big offense for me is that using “them” to refer to a singular person is grammatically incorrect.
I expect the boys involved were no angels, and maybe they were deliberately taunting “them.” If so, that is not to be ignored but there are common sense ways to address issues like this including counseling, detention and parental involvement. What is this school district thinking?
The other recent wokie case concerns a classics professor at Princeton University. It seems that in 2020 the professor, Joshua Katz, wrote an online article vilifying Princeton faculty, students and staff for some of their over the top efforts to atone for racism.
Katz was quite popular before his article, which brought widespread condemnation from students and faculty, including the university president who said the professor had abused his freedom of speech.
Katz wrote that the faculty contention that racism is “foundational” to the United States is wrong. He also criticized the removal from campus of the statue of John Witherspoon for racist views. Witherspoon was the Princeton founder and a signatory to the Declaration of Independence.
Katz also complained about the removal of the name Woodrow Wilson from the School of Public and International Affairs. Wilson had served as president of Princeton before being elected 28th president of the United States.
Katz also espoused plenty of other grievances, including his belief that the faculty call to “defund public safety” was ill conceived and he labeled one black student organization “terrorist” for occupying the admin offices to press a list of demands – most of which were met.
Apparently what Katz wrote was too offensive to be tolerated for the sensitive students and faculty at this very liberal university. So Katz was fired – not for the story – although most people think that was the reason.
Rather, he was fired in connection with a 16-year-old case in which he had acknowledged his culpability and had been punished.
What happened was that in 2006-07 he had a consensual relationship with a 21-year-old student – a violation of university policies. Although the case didn’t come to light for more than a decade, when it did Katz acknowledged his culpability and in 2018 he accepted a one-year suspension without pay. He was fired May 10 after the school first said it couldn’t comment on personnel issues, then it changed its story and said he was fired because new evidence had come to light in the 16-year-old case.
The problem with many wokies is that for them disagreement is a zero-sum game. They don’t understand that reasonable people can disagree, but they are not willing to discuss it. In this day of cancel culture, you are all in or you are eliminated.
It also appears that woke professors who dominate life at some universities don’t interact much with real people. Too many people clustered with too many IQ points and too much time on their hands. They need to get out more.
Too, most people have a hard time buying into dogma that suggests we should all feel guilty and confess to crimes committed by our ancestors many generations ago.
It apparently has not occurred to wokies that nobody is perfect. Historical figures should be remembered and celebrated for the reasons they are historical and not vilified for their mistakes.
Remember a few months back when the San Francisco School District set about trying to remove names like Abraham Lincoln and other historical figures from 44 schools? The wokies on the board are gone now thanks to a recall election in which common sense prevailed.
Here’s hoping we see more of that.
