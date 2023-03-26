Setting goals, even stretch goals, is a good thing – for businesses, governments and even people. But sometimes enthusiasm for change overrides common sense. And so it is with a twilight zone item forcing “climate justice” on El Paso in the May 6 election.
This is not the kind of election that draws large turnouts like a presidential election and that is what proponents of city charter amendment Proposition K are counting on.
I would encourage you not to skip this election and to vote down this charter amendment lest a well-intentioned but young and naive crew of activists succeed in ramming it through.
For openers, the amendment calls for the city to “employ all available efforts” to take over El Paso Electric. I have news: That ship sailed. It might have been possible three years ago when the utility was for sale at around $4 billion. Some who looked at a possible purchase then concluded the city of El Paso didn’t have the bonding capacity. Now best estimates are that it would take something north of $8 billion to wrest the utility from the JPMorgan Chase-tied Infrastructure Investments Fund.
Sure, the city could remove the distribution franchise to force a sale, but even then the fund will have a rightful claim to its investments plus current market value. This alone makes the charter amendment a non-starter.
The thing that really raises red flags for me is the way this amendment would empower activists to cram their fossil fuel killing agenda through with little recourse. For example, the amendment calls for a newly created position of climate czar (OK, climate director) appointed by City Council thus bypassing the city manager and likely the hiring process.
The climate czar will oversee a new city department and work with an appointed nine-member board charged with implementing “climate justice.” The members cannot easily be removed. Board qualification: no connection whatsoever with any fossil fuel energy generation. The charter amendment calls for the climate board to have “recommending and investigative powers.”
There are a lot more reasons this proposal is nuts but first let me remind that both the El Paso and Hispanic chambers have studied the proposed amendment and concluded that if passed, it would be an unmitigated economic disaster.
A chamber consultant estimated it would cost 170,000 jobs. A separate city study released Thursday suggested direct costs would be at least $155 million.
Proponents of the amendment, Sunrise El Paso Texas and Ground Game Texas, dismiss the El Paso Chamber study, saying the board is in the pockets of big polluting fossil fuel generators.
Too, this whole issue ignores the fact that El Paso Electric has three local board members, the company has continued to invest in solar and quick-to-spool-up natural gas turbines. Too, the company has some pretty lofty goals of its own for expanding renewable energy, and it has committed to keeping El Paso Electric in its portfolio for 10 years.
But wait. There are a lot more reasons to dump this proposal.
Another example: It calls for an unspecified number of city employees to be transferred to “climate work,” restricts city water from being used in any fossil fuel energy generation, (El Paso Electric counts on huge volumes of water to make electricity), forces city buildings to convert to rooftop solar and would give preference to contractors that buy into this agenda. Wow, who determines that? What a minefield.
The danger here, and why you need to vote, is that people who have not done their homework may be misled into thinking this is simply a vote for cleaner air. Everybody wants cleaner air and water and to leave the earth in better shape for their grandkids. But empowering people to force this overnight without regard to the costs or consequences is a really bad idea.
You will notice I have not addressed how the cost of any of this might be covered. That’s because neither have the bomb throwers who are pushing this agenda.
