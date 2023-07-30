One of my favorite daughters, Ellie Ann Fenton, is a union cinematographer working out of Hollywood. I asked if she would consider explaining the writer/actor strike for our readers. This is her response:
If your TV is broken, you don’t go to the movies or read El Paso Inc., you may have not heard about the current dispute in the film and TV industry. It involves collective bargaining negotiations between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents over 350 mostly undisclosed American television and film production companies, on the one side and the unions, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), on the other.
These unions have been negotiating contract renewals with the AMPTP around two main sticking points – something called residuals and artificial intelligence. After months of unsuccessful negotiations, SAG and the WGA have gone on strike with neither side showing any hint of budging.
Residuals are long-term payments to those who worked on films and television shows, for reruns and other airings after the initial release. For example, every time a Seinfeld rerun airs on TV, any cast, crew or creative entitled to residuals gets a small stipend. The concept was ironed out in the ’60s, along with Neilson ratings and a system to estimate how many people watch any given show to determine advertising rates.
As we turned the corner into the new millennium, and the internet began to take hold of audiences around the world, we saw what would be described as New Media content being distributed exclusively on the internet via Subscription Video On Demand, or SVOD, platforms. They include Netflix, Amazon and Apple, which are all members of the AMPTP.
The industry wrestled with defining what the scope of SVOD was and therefore what its “residual payout” would be until one tiny little virus drove everyone into their homes and onto their computers.
Now it’s very clear: Streaming content is not only here to stay but is the leading platform for the distribution of shows and movies. Revenue for SVOD was estimated to be $72 billion in 2021. The WGA and SAG are ready to define their residual payout on these platforms based on viewership numbers.
The problem is that while streaming services like Netflix and Amazon are quick to report their subscription numbers and make claims about viewership, they refuse to authorize any third-party verification that would accurately report these numbers. AMPTP has been very clear: They have no intention of reporting nor negotiating payment based on those numbers.
The second issue at hand is the regulation of AI in media production. While actors and writers are asking for protection against replicating their intellectual property and likeness for production, AMPTP is advocating for their usage.
For example, it has been reported that AMPTP has proposed paying a background actor a one-time fee of $200 for a scanned likeness that is used in perpetuity. SAG would argue that a person should be paid for each time their likeness is used.
This is a very sticky issue and one that may define how AI is allowed to use our likenesses moving forward. Imagine a future where Netflix can cast you as the lead in the TV show you’re watching. Should you be paid for that experience? And what if once you authorize Netflix to do that, it owns the scan and uses your likeness in other popular shows? This is a bridge never crossed before, and the outcome may affect us all.
There has been much speculation on how long the dispute may last. The unions have told their members it may go on well into the new year. Although SAG and WGA are the only unions on strike, it affects the entire industry as all union productions have come to a halt.
Work for many has become sparse, myself included as a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. Many think it is AMPTP’s strategy to “starve out” members into an agreement, a reference to an anonymous interview a member of AMPTP had with the online entertainment focused news service Deadline early this month.
Currently, many production companies have a stock of finished projects they can continue to release during the strike but many speculate that stock will begin to run low toward the beginning of the new year.
The big question is how long that supply will last and what happens when the stock runs out. There are fears the lack of content may create a drop in subscribership on SVOD platforms while many members across all unions will run the risk of no longer qualifying for health care and other benefits, feeding a cycle of downsizing and further detriment to an already fragile economy. To support their members, unions across the board are offering small emergency funds for those in need, as well as counseling to prepare for a slow fall.
