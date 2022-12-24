A s you know from page 1, El Paso Inc. has named Woody and Gayle Hunt as El Pasoans of the Year for 2022.
I wish I could claim credit for their selection from among the nine distinguished candidates. Alas, that would be fake news. The Hunts were overwhelmingly selected by previous honorees, and there was plenty of support from regular readers as well.
I believe that one of the things that weighed on the Hunt selection was the fact that their philanthropy is very much outside the scope of their day jobs.
As one previous honoree put it: “Not sure anyone can top Gayle and Woody Hunt. Their contributions are transformative for generations to come.”
Another supporter put it this way: “I would like to express my full support for Woody and Gayle Hunt being named El Pasoan of the Year. The Hunt family has done more in the last 25-plus years to support El Paso and contribute to the Texas Tech medical school, dental school, nursing school and now UTEP business school.”
This writer also went on to say, “Woody Hunt could have moved his El Paso-based business anywhere in the U.S. … but he truly believes in El Paso and truly wants the best for El Paso. …
“I don’t think people understand the impact he has had on this community. He is humble, quiet about his philanthropy and a genuinely nice guy.”
And it is not like Woody wants or needs further recognition. Rather, he sees the honor as an opportunity to encourage those who can contribute to the community to do so. In fact, that idea, celebrating the accomplishments of outstanding people of El Paso, was the driver behind El Paso Inc. creating this recognition program 27 years ago.
Not everyone will agree with the selection and we acknowledge that. In fact, ankle biters are surfacing, bemoaning the fact that one family has been so successful and wields so much influence in the community. There has even been one totally factless suggestion that Woody will exert undue influence on the business school curriculum.
I have a response to those people and I borrow it from Brig. Gen. Anthony McAuliffe. You may recall that in 1944 McAuliffe and his 101st Airborne were outnumbered, outgunned and encircled by German tanks. When the German commander demanded his surrender, McAuliffe responded with one word: “NUTS!” And that response seems somehow appropriate here.
And that brings me to cellist extraordinaire and Grammy winner Zuill Bailey. If there has ever been a cross word about him, I have never seen it.
And if anyone personifies the spirit of El Paso, he does. And he carries it with him giving performances around the world. It should be no surprise to anyone, then, that Zuill Bailey has been selected as the Community Spirit honoree for 2022.
What sets Bailey apart is his dedication to the community, whether it is performing for kids in the Segundo Barrio, for Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss, the food bank, the ICU at El Paso Children’s Hospital or the memorial for the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting.
His day jobs are many: he is the artistic director of Pro-Musica and also a cello professor at UTEP. He has recorded more than 30 albums and will be recording an album in Scotland this coming year.
Warmest congratulations to one of El Paso’s greatest ambassadors.
As is our tradition, El Paso Inc. is planning an event for our honorees to be announced in the coming weeks. We hope you will consider attending when it can be coordinated with the honorees and their travel schedules.
Please stay tuned.
And on that note, let me wish each of you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
