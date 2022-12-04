I would be remiss in not congratulating UTEP for the $25 million grant to the business school, and to Woody and Gayle Hunt for yet another thoughtful gift aimed at enhancing the future of El Paso. The grant is said to be the university’s largest, and certainly it is a fitting memorial to put Woody’s name on the business school.

