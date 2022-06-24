Wife Ellie and I have enough “stuff,” so our kids are always on the hunt for something special when it comes to birthdays and the like. A year or so ago they give me a special present: Three laps on a racetrack in an exotic car with coaching from a professional race driver.
Events like COVID conspired to prevent us from taking immediate advantage of their gift and we postponed a couple of times until the company, Xtreme Experience, finally said, “Use it or lose it.”
Two weekends ago we drove to Fort Collins, Colorado, and I got to drive fast at the Pike’s Peak International Raceway.
It was not something I would have ever done for myself, but it was a lot of fun, and I learned a few things. The way it works is that the company books a track and hauls a dozen or so exotic cars to various locations around the country, along with a stable of professional drivers.
Available cars include Lamborghini Huracan, Mustangs, Audi R8 V10, Porsche 911 GT3, Mercedes AMG GTR, Dodge Hellcats, Ferrari 488s and the new mid-engine Corvette. You choose the ride you want.
I opted for the redesigned Corvette, which according to their fact sheet was the quickest from 0-60, but when we got there, I was told it was out of commission that day. A representative apologized but offered instead a red Ferrari 488 with 711 horsepower. Oh well.
You begin the day with a class that runs perhaps half an hour. They teach you the hand signals the professional driver will wave in your face, explain the colored cones and forbid you from passing any other participants. No way are you to drift in the corners. Special liability insurance is required and there were different levels of coverage.
They also warned us of various charges for running over a cone, veering off the track or crashing one of their $300,000-plus Italian beauties. When the class was over, I went outside and lined up in the appropriate lane to be fitted with a helmet.
The cone explanation was important because while the raceway is an oval, the only straight shot is a stretch in front of the grandstand. Once passed the grandstand, you are diverted onto the infield where they have a winding course that is part of a nine-turn circuit; so, because so many of the turns are short and tight, you never really have a chance to go that fast.
In looking at a video of my ride afterward, the camera that focused on the dash showed me barely reaching 100 miles an hour on my best lap. The car was supposed to be capable of 205 miles an hour.
The way the course is set up, green cones indicate you should roll on the power and move to the outside of the curve you just left. Yellow cones mean back off on the power, and red cones mean brake — hard! You are expected to go into the turn without applying much brake or power, then roll power on smoothly but aggressively, exiting the turn.
The classroom instructor explained that applying too much power in the turn could break the rear end loose – those cars will do that – while brake loading in a turn flattens the front tires and makes the car unstable.
The hand signals we were supposed to learn never really came into play. The professional driver had a microphone setup and jacked into my helmet; so, communication was a little like riding in a small plane with headphones.
At the risk of looking like a total wuss, if you are curious, here’s a video of my ride. You can hear the instructor ragging on me, see the view through the windshield, and there is an insert showing the instrument cluster. What did it cost? Dunno. You’ll have to ask my kids.
