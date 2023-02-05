Bill Hicks, whom Gov. Greg Abbott named to replace and clean up the disaster left by disgraced former District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, told the Rotary Club of El Paso Thursday what he found when he took over, his priorities and the progress he is making.
Readers will remember that Rosales resigned Dec. 14 after failing to meet deadlines in prosecuting the Walmart shooter. She also failed to process more than 1,000 criminal cases, resulting in felons and misdemeanor offenders being released from bonds.
The new DA said his priorities are the Walmart shooting case, which he hopes will go to trial in 2024, the backlog of other cases and the staffing issue. Staffing is a priority, he said, because Rosales either fired or drove away more than a third of the prosecutors that were on staff when she was elected in 2020.
Hicks said there were more than 90 lawyers on staff when Rosales was elected. When he took over last month the number was 60. Worse, the DA budget has been reduced to accommodate only 80 lawyers.
Hicks said the office needs to get back to the staffing levels of 2020 but that even more resources are needed now – something for which he will be asking of El Paso County commissioners.
Hicks said that morale was a disaster when he got there, but he is proud of the fact that 15 former prosecutors who left during Rosales’ term have returned.
“We are blessed that so many good people are coming back,” he said, adding that he had lured back one key prosecutor who left for the U.S. attorney’s office now headed by his former district attorney boss, Jaime Esparza.
Hicks said the new mantra for his office is that when a judge says let’s go to trial, the response from his office will be “the state is ready.” And he added that while his office now is current on processing all new cases and is addressing the backlog, he plans to have the backlog gone by February of next year – which he acknowledged may put a burden on some judges.
Under Texas law, even though there is a time limit on how long people charged can be held on bond, criminal cases can be prosecuted for two or three years later, depending on the offense. There is no time limit on murder cases.
Hicks knows the territory, having spent 12 years as a lead prosecutor under former El Paso DA Esparza, where he successfully tried capital murder cases. He also served as a judge of the 243rd District Court, before going into private practice. He had to quickly give up the criminal defense cases he was handling as a private attorney when he got the appointment call from the governor.
One thing that Hicks said struck him as bizarre was that for the past two years the El Paso district attorney has been absent from the regular monthly meetings that involve the heads of all area law enforcement agencies.
Hicks said he could not believe the district attorney’s office had not been represented by Rosales or another representative.
“I was welcomed back into that room with a round of applause when I showed up,” Hicks said. “When it comes to how prosecutions should be handled on the border, we should be the biggest voice in the room. And we had been absent for two years!”
Apart from his three priorities, Walmart, the backlog and staffing, Hicks said he hopes to address other district needs. For example, he said the domestic violence unit that was important to Esparza had been disbanded by Rosales. He said he plans to bring back that unit.
He also has established a victim’s advocacy unit “to give voice to the victims of crime.”
He pledged that his office will be transparent and that he and his representatives will be accessible to the media and the public.
Hicks’ gubernatorial appointment keeps him in place to complete Rosales’ term of office, which ends in 2024. At that point, he would have to stand for election if he chooses to continue.
Hicks was warmly received by the Rotary club members at the group’s weekly luncheon Downtown, but no wonder. He is a member himself and served as president of the club from 2017 to 2018.
