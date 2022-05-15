AVALON, Santa Catalina – Though I grew up in California, I never had the chance to visit Catalina Island, some 26 miles off the Los Angeles coast. That changed this month when brother Steve bought a 36-foot French built sailboat and invited me and my other brother, Mike, to help him try it out.
Catalina is a bigger deal than I realized and I mention it here as something you might consider on your next visit to LA.
The island is 22 miles long, 8 miles at its widest, has several harbors, lots of cottages, 165 miles of hiking trails, wild buffalo, a lake, tony resorts, a nine-hole golf course, airport and probably the world’s largest collection of street legal golf carts they call autoettes.
The biggest community on the island is Avalon, home to most of the island’s 4,000 residents, 20 restaurants and a Vons supermarket. The harbor has 284 numbered mooring balls and frequently fills up, especially on weekends as Angelenos escape the smog in their boats or come by ferry or plane.
If you arrive on your own boat, as we did from Long Beach, there are a few things to know. First is that as you approach Avalon by sea, you will likely be met by a harbor patrol boat that will collect about $50 per night – depending on the size of your boat – for the privilege of tying up to an assigned mooring ball.
Tying up the first time is a little intimidating, especially if there is wind. What must happen is that somebody on the bow grabs a float and pulls up a line that is attached to heavier lines (hawsers) that go over fore and aft cleats. And that is how the harbor accommodates all those boats in neat rows and keeps them from banging into each other.
Easy enough when you see how it works but experienced sailors, sitting in their yachts holding adult beverages, grin and watch the spectacle as newbies figure out the fire drill for the first time. Fortunately for us brother Steve knew the procedure, having chartered sailboats for years; so, we were spared being the evening’s entertainment.
For those yachts that arrive without a dingy, the next step is to get on marine radio and call for a $5-a-head water taxi service.
Once on shore visitors will discover blocks of small cottages, a few hillside mansions, some large resorts, restaurants, souvenir and craft shops, and what is billed as the largest circular ballroom in the United States – the Catalina Casino.
Don’t be misled by the name. There is no gambling there and never has been. They say the building takes its name from the Italian word for “a gathering place.” It opened in 1929 – the vision of William Wrigley Jr., the chewing gum magnate and former Chicago Cubs owner.
The top floor has a 2,000-foot circular dance floor and 50-foot ceilings. It is billed as the world’s largest circular ballroom without supporting pillars. There is a theater on the main floor that hosts most of the island’s large events. We tried for two days to get a tour but it was closed one day for a wedding and another for a quinceañera. And we missed the Art Deco Society Avalon Ball on May 14, although brother Steve said he planned to sail back for it with his dance partner.
Wrigley bought a controlling interest in the company that owned the island in 1919 and was largely responsible for its development. His heirs eventually transferred ownership of most of the island to a conservancy created in 1972, and charged it with “balancing conservation, education and recreation.”
The island has a 2,000-foot mountain, a lake, the aforementioned hiking trails and plenty of camping. I mentioned earlier there are buffalo on the island and, sure enough, I ran into a backpacking couple that said one big bull scared them off a trail.
The most popular version of how buffalo came to be on the island claims 14 animals were brought to Catalina for the filming of the 1925 silent western “The Vanishing American.”
That version has been disputed, and in any case the animals apparently didn’t make the big screen and flourished after being abandoned. At one point the herd grew to about 600 but the conservancy now limits their numbers to about 150.
I wondered if they had draw hunts for buffalo tags and learned the conservancy exported some of the animals and has been using birth control methods since to maintain the balance. Deer tags, including rifle and bow, are available but the conservancy warns that weapons are banned on ferries.
Politically the island is part of Los Angeles County. So I asked a sheriff’s deputy what I needed to do to bring a vehicle to the island, thinking it would be fun to explore with an ATV. His response: “Fuggedaboutit.”
Later, in checking the regs, I learned there is a 20-year waiting list for full-time residents and one vehicle has to leave the island before another can be brought in. I also learned there is parking for 1,000 golf carts in downtown Avalon but 1,100 permits have been issued; and that likely explains why I never saw an empty parking space on downtown streets.
