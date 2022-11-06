LORDSBURG, N.M. – As I write this Amtrak’s Sunset Limited is gliding eastbound at 79 miles an hour and wife Ellie and I are aboard. So, I thought I would use the downtime to share our experience getting home to El Paso by train.
Ellie and I began by flying to Palm Springs for a niece’s wedding. Since Amtrak runs through both cities, we thought we should try the train. Compared to recent last minute weekend airfares, the price to get home was a bargain at $91 each.
So let’s begin with the positives. Once onboard and rolling, the trip was quite pleasant. The ride was remarkably smooth and the seats better and roomier than a lot of first-class airline seats. The seats recline and have adjustable leg support and footrests.
There is a “café” onboard that opens and closes around mealtimes. It is vending machine type fare but the attendant will nuke sandwiches and oatmeal for you.
There is an observation car on the third deck that is open to everyone and it offers some spectacular views. The area approaching Texas Canyon near the Arizona-New Mexico border was particularly scenic.
The tracks mostly parallel Interstate 10 but near Texas Canyon they depart to the north and wind through canyons with bridges and curves so sharp they enable a view of the entire train. There are long stretches in this area where no highways, dwellings or other signs of civilization are visible.
Now the downside: The Palm Springs departure schedule is not exactly convenient. Passenger trains that go through Palm Springs to El Paso only run three times a week. Worse, departure is from a platform in a remote desert area north of Palm Springs at 12:36 a.m.
Not our first choice of travel times but what the heck. I am young and virile (Ellie might argue) but Ellie is a good sport. So to make sure we got to the train on time we Ubered into the desert an hour before train time.
Bad mistake. It was cold and there was no shelter from the wind. A lone bathroom was locked and, horrors, the train was two hours late.
The three-hour wait in the cold did give us plenty of opportunity to study both the platform, which the drifting sand was trying to reclaim, and a handful of fellow passengers. (Apparently, the sand was such a problem last year the Palm Springs station was closed for three months and the stop was eliminated.)
Then there were the interesting midnight fellow travelers, a dozen or so. Most were quiet and kept to themselves. One was annoying as hell, cranking up his cellphone speaker and trying to sing along at the top of his voice. Besides being off-key, he was carrying a large knife; so, I decided to let his rudeness pass.
A more interesting and friendly fellow arrived dressed in sandals, shirt and a man bun. For pants, he wore what appeared to be a wrap-around bathmat that did not come close to making it all the way around. He stood in the wind with all of one leg and a butt cheek exposed by the gap.
He was okay though. Included in his pile of baggage was a box of 48 pounds of dates he said he had just picked and he offered them to fellow travelers. In addition to the box of dates, his baggage included a battery-operated pink unicycle, which he rode around the sand piles in the station.
Though we bought coach tickets a couple of weeks in advance, the website said all upgrade opportunities were sold out.
Then two days before our departure I got an email from Amtrak (surprise!) offering an opportunity to bid on “roomettes” and “bedroom” ticket upgrades.
The first-level upgrade had a minimum bid of $110, but the site suggested a bid of $267. This bothered me in that Amtrak, a government supported entity, is charging what the traffic will bear – an approach that is partly responsible for so much inflation.
Annoyed, I put in a minimum bid. The website replied that I would be notified before train time whether my bid was accepted. Sure enough, the next day I got an email that my bid was … “unsuccessful.” Oh well.
I might have bid more aggressively had we realized the upgrades come with meals, bunks, privacy and some rooms have restrooms and showers. It also turned out that people with coach tickets like us do not have access to the dining car.
I guess delays are a regular thing because the website warned that trains that start out delayed often make up some time. And in fact our train did. We started out two hours behind the scheduled departure and we got to El Paso around 4 p.m. that day, about 50 minutes late. So they made up a bit of the time.
Our only stops were in Yuma, Maricopa (about 30 miles west of Phoenix), Tucson, Benson, Lordsburg and Deming. The next eastbound stop is Alpine.
When I got home, I poked around on the internet for information on Amtrak and the route. It turns out our train left Los Angeles as a combination of the Sunset Limited, which goes on to New Orleans, and the Texas Eagle, which splits off in San Antonio and goes on to Chicago. Amtrak says the latter is the longest train ride in the United States and that it takes about three days.
Amtrak, at least on our route, cannot compare to train service in Western Europe. But it seemed to me that Amtrak could be a lot more successful if it tried. The website and their marketing are abysmal and the trains are showing their age. I am not sure the delays are entirely in their control, since freight companies own the tracks, but surely Amtrak could do better. Reviewers claimed the trains are nearly always late.
Amtrak service gets some pretty harsh reviews on travel websites (one reviewer dubbed it “Slamtrak”), but there was one review with which I must agree: “Don’t take the train if you are in a hurry.”
