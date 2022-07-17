Long before the Walmart tragedy in El Paso, I had begun harvesting information on active shooter situations. I attended an FBI active shooter presentation for businesspeople, and for years I collected related bits, pieces and anecdotes whenever I came across them.
Part of the motivation for doing this was that news accounts of mass shootings were driving people to my Texas License to Carry classes – a little sideline I have enjoyed for some years. While active shooter responses are NOT part of the Texas course, to say everyone was keenly interested in survival information would be an understatement. So I began tacking onto my course some standard recommendations, which I will share with you here.
Most of the recommendations are right out of the FBI playbook, but I found similar information from the LA County Sheriff’s Office and Houston police, along with anecdotes from all over the country.
Assuming you become aware of an active shooter, here’s what you should do:
1) Walk or run away if you can. This seems self-evident but it is not. People can freeze when confronted with active shooters. Experts say they are mentally trying to understand why something is happening rather than grasping the situation and getting away.
Do not let the indecision of others stop you from running away and taking your family with you. But if you do run, be dead sure you are not running into danger. And if you can get away, be sure to provide authorities with any information that could help them know what they are up against – how many bad guys there are, what weapons they are using and where they are headed.
2) Hide. If you can’t get away, hide. But don’t hide in plain sight. One anecdote I use in my classes concerns a doctor who was with a patient in an exam room when he heard a “pop, pop, pop” in the outer office. What was happening? Were oxygen tanks exploding? He threw open the door to see what was going on, ran smack into a shooter and was one of the fatalities that day. Had he stayed in the exam room with the door locked, it is likely he would have survived.
The material I have gathered suggests that active shooters are looking for low-hanging fruit. And if they have difficulty in gaining access, even if they know people are hiding behind barriers, they will likely move on and hunt for easier targets.
Hollow wooden doors won’t slow a bullet much, but if you can get a desk or copy machine or Coke machine up against the door, you might improve your chances. Even if you get hit, reducing the velocity of a bullet with a copy machine or desk will lessen tissue damage.
One caution: If you do hide, be sure not to give away your position by calling loved ones. That is what everyone wants to do but resist the urge until you are safe. And if you do call, be sure to relay any information you have that might help law enforcement.
3) Fight. If you can’t run and you can’t hide, then your best option is to fight. Hit the shooter with a fire extinguisher, a stapler, a tape dispenser – anything handy that can be turned into a weapon. One of the reasons for this is that it disrupts the shooter’s agenda, forcing him to recalibrate and refocus. And if someone jumps in to help, you may save lives.
If you will recall the 2016 incident at the gay nightclub in Orlando, it was there that a 29-year-old man killed 49 people and wounded 53 before he was shot dead by police after a three-hour standoff.
Many of the fatalities occurred after the man walked into the middle of the dance floor and began shooting his way around the room. It seems like there would have been ample opportunity to rush him. But that’s not what happened. When some of those on the dance floor realized what the man was doing, they fell on the floor and pretended to be dead. The man then walked around the bodies on the floor and put a round into each person to make sure they were dead. Many of those who survived barricaded themselves in a restroom until they were freed by authorities who cut through the outer wall.
An interesting side note is that none of the FBI presenters in the active shooter course I attended had any advice for citizens carrying a concealed handgun. I suppose the reasons are obvious – people with limited training and adrenaline pumping are more apt to put others in danger than they are to become a hero by stopping a bad actor. What is taught in the Texas course is that carrying a handgun is a purely last-ditch defensive measure to save your life or that of another.
