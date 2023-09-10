One of the things that comes from 15 years overseas as a foreign correspondent is the ability to see the future with great clarity – especially when it comes to various political scenarios.
To that end, I thought I would share with you my insight into how Donald Trump, if reelected, will spend his first day in office after winning the election. Who he would choose as a running mate is a little fuzzy, but firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene comes to mind for her loyalty.
5 a.m. – The Donald awakens early, congratulates himself in the mirror and liberally mousses his dyed gold locks. He then launches a barrage on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying it’s great to be back, that he is coming for his enemies (you know who you are) and reminding folks that the 2020 election was STOLEN. He also tweets that the inauguration crowd was five times larger than for Biden and, in fact, the largest in history.
5:30 a.m. – After a quick shave by the White House barber, Trump pardons himself on 90 felony counts despite warnings he has no standing to dismiss state charges. Responding to injunction efforts to overturn the pardons in federal court, Trump says that his opponents are “Losers. All losers.”
5:45 a.m. – Trump orders documents issued pardoning dozens of others indicted in connection with charges against him, saying he is fixing a political conspiracy. Noticeably missing from the pardon list are those who testified against their former boss.
6 a.m. – Trump then pardons Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who is serving 22 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
6:50 a.m. – Names Rudy Giuliani a special prosecutor charged with indicting the Biden family as quickly as possible.
7 a.m. – Recalls the NATO ambassador from Brussels and telephones NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to say that he plans to withdraw from NATO, complaining that Europeans don’t pay their fair share for defense. In the meantime, Trump announces a halt to all military equipment funding in the pipeline for Ukraine. And, in the interest of efficiency, asks Stoltenberg if he will relay the news to Ukrainian President Zelensky. Says the money will be better spent shoring up the U.S. southern border.
7:15 a.m. – Considering Ukraine gets Trump thinking he should call Russian President Putin. The White House switchboard connects him, and the two commiserate on how many names are on each other’s enemies list. He tells Putin that if he wants to end his “special military action” in Ukraine quickly, a theater nuke might be appropriate. He assures Putin that the U.S. will limit any response to conventional weapons that will do little damage other than taking out the base that launched the nuke – but only if it comes to that. Trump congratulates Putin on taking out Wagner mercenary group leader Sergei Prigozhin, along with his senior staff and bodyguards, without leaving any tracks. Trump laments that he is hamstrung by the U.S. prohibiting any such actions.
7:30 a.m. – Confirms all cabinet members have resigned and cleaned out their offices. Announces new cabinet and agency heads will be appointed in due course. Calls the Justice Department’s acting attorney general and orders his favorite keepsake files, the ones seized in Florida, be returned immediately.
7:45 a.m. – Trump puts off a scheduled security briefing by the NSA and the CIA, suggesting they condense their reports to short videos. He says he’ll watch when he has time but that doing so will enable him to spend more time on pressing matters.
8 a.m. – Exhausted from his first morning running the country again, Trump takes a two-hour breakfast and nap break, but first he does a little news channel surfing to see how he is being covered.
10 a.m. – Trump is awakened to meet with Giuliani to follow up on the Biden indictment strategy and also to explore the possibility of overturning the 22nd Amendment, allowing him to continue in power after his term ends. Giuliani advises him that overturning the amendment would be easier if it coincided with a major national security crisis…. The crisis is not specified.
11 a.m. – When Giuliani leaves, Trump orders the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to submit plans for completing the border wall as soon as possible. He also directs Homeland Security to see whether piranhas could survive in the Rio Grande and whether they could be used to deter illegal border crossers.
11:15 a.m. – Back on X, Trump aggressively insults “the losers” who are complaining on social media about his actions earlier that morning.
11:30 a.m. – Trump moves to revoke the protected status of “Dreamers” and orders them to leave the country within a week. Homeland Security is further ordered to detain and deport any still in the U.S. after that and any other illegal immigrants they can find.
11:45 a.m. – Clearly exhausted from governing, Trump leaves for an early lunch, three hours of TV surfing and a nap.
3 p.m. – Back from his siesta and with renewed vigor, Trump announces a 10% import tax on ALL goods from abroad, unless superseded by higher duties already in place. Trump says doing so will return manufacturing and investment to the U.S. Responding to immediate outrage from America’s allies and best trading partners, Trump labels them “Losers.” He also goes on X to attack media reports that his election inauguration attendance figures were exaggerated. He calls it “fake news.” He also reminds Americans that the 2020 election WAS STOLEN.
3:30 p.m. – Trump declines to take a congratulatory call from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and announces that South Korea has not contributed its fair share for keeping the 28,000 U.S. troops stationed there. Says he plans to reduce that number.
3:45 p.m. – Talking about South Korea reminds Trump that it would be good to reach out to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to say hello and that they should get together again soon. He plans to remind Kim about his idea of putting a golf resort on the North Korean coast. Unfortunately, the White House switchboard operator had to leave a message for Kim as a widespread power failure in Pyongyang has disrupted communications.
4:45 p.m. – Trump does take a call from Hungarian prime minister and would be strongman Viktor Orbán, who has stayed up late in hopes of getting through to the president. Orbán is friends with Russia’s Putin and has opposed arms support for Ukraine. Trump thanked Orbán for his recent social media posts, one of which read: “Keep on fighting, Mr. President! We are with you.”
5 p.m. – Trump grudgingly takes a call from Israel’s right-wing prime minister but tells aides later that he debated taking the call because he was angry at Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating Biden on his 2020 election victory. Trump told aides that Netanyahu should have acknowledged the election was stolen.
5:15 p.m. – As his last official act of the day, and to avoid overtime, Trump announces plans to scuttle a potential deal with Iran. The proposed agreement would return several billion dollars in Iranian oil revenue seized in South Korea at the request of the U.S. In exchange, Iran was expected to release four American political prisoners.
6 p.m. – His first official day back in office now concluded, Trump retires to the White House residence to eat ice cream in his favorite recliner, watch movies and occasionally channel surf Fox News, CNN and MSNBC.
And that, good readers, marks the end of Trump’s first day back. Just wait until tomorrow. You ain’t seen nothing yet!”
