Last month, my wife and I attended the 24th annual Cabalgata Binaciónal Villista, or Binational Villa Cavalcade.
Each year riders on horseback, representing their particular communities in Mexico, come north to Palomas and gather for a large Friday night fiesta.
Early the next day, those who have the necessary papers cross the border and join up with riders from the U.S. and parade into Columbus, N.M.
The tradition is an ongoing effort to unify a border that has often been in conflict, no more so than on March 9, 1916, when Gen. José Doroteo Arango Arámbula – better known as Pancho Villa – ordered about 100 of his soldiers to raid Columbus, N.M.
I’ve attended the Cabalgata for five years and see it as an important U.S.-Mexico cultural event. But it is now in danger of being destroyed by overzealous U.S. officials, who, for the second year in a row, have denied entry to horses from Mexico. That has dramatically diminished the number of riders in the cavalcade back to Columbus and the sense of unity the event creates.
As background, during the March 1916 raid, Villa’s troops attacked members of the U.S. 3rd Cavalry Regiment, burned Columbus and took some 100 horses and mules, as well as other supplies. Eighteen Americans were killed and about 80 of Villa’s troops.
Villa had been a friend of the U.S. and had appeared with Gen. John F. “Black Jack” Pershing at Fort Bliss a few years earlier. However, President Woodrow Wilson’s support of Villa’s rival, Venustiano Carranza, turned Villa against the U.S. That, plus the critical issue of Villa needing supplies, led to the raid.
Wilson sent thousands of U.S. troops after Villa, using trucks and airplanes for the first time. The commanding officer was Pershing who later commanded the American Expeditionary Force in World War I. His aide was then 1st Lt. George Patton. If the 11-month chase of Villa proved fruitless, at least it provided invaluable training for those military leaders.
The influence of Villa is still powerful. Columbus has the Pancho Villa State Park, and there’s a wonderful statue of Villa on his horse in front of the municipal building in Palomas. In addition, Ivonne and Sergio Romero, the owners of the Pink Store in Palomas, commissioned a statue of Villa and Pershing shaking hands, which was once in the plaza east of their business.
More than 20 years ago, a coalition of Mexicans and Americans came together to initiate a different way of commemorating Villa’s raid – a way to unite borders via this Cabalgata Binaciónal Villista.
We went to Palomas on Friday, March 10, and the streets were packed with horses and riders. Many ride for days to reach the border.
One year, I met Araceli Coss, a serious looking young woman who had begun her ride in Guerrero several hundred miles to the south two weeks before the cavalcade. Many of the Mexican riders make huge sacrifices to ride to the border. It’s much easier for the American riders, most of whom truck their horses to Columbus, N.M., three miles from Palomas.
The problem this year was that the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service denied entry to the Mexican horses at the last minute. This also happened last year. At that time, I mistakenly assumed that in a year the health issues would be resolved, especially considering the cultural importance of the event.
During my visits in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Mexican horses were allowed across, and it made for a much larger and truly binational cavalcade to Columbus.
Two of the key Mexican participants – Rafael Celestino, who portrays Villa, and Francisco Villa Campo, a grandson of Villa – were provided horses so they could lead the cavalcade into Columbus, where there was music, booths, speeches and a vibrant celebration.
Unfortunately, the Columbus events may be in jeopardy because of conflict between the town’s mayor and chamber of commerce – a conflict that hopefully will also be resolved before next year’s event. I’ve been able to follow these issues thanks to excellent reporting by Algernon D’Ammassa, editor of the Deming Headlight.
The tradition is about friendship and “uniendo fronteras,” or joining frontiers. I’m going to follow up on both the USDA issues and the internal conflict in Columbus. It’s essential that the Cabalgata flourish again next year.
Morgan Smith visits the border monthly and writes about border issues. He can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.