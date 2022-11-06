Our economy is facing a dilemma.
Even though our economy fell in the first half of 2022 – with gross domestic product falling 0.9% in the first quarter and 1.6% in the second – the existence of a recession was never officially established. This raises questions since a recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of declining GDP.
The National Bureau of Economic Research, which is responsible for officially declaring recessions, has refused to use the word even though the U.S. economy did contract in the first half of the year. While criticized in some circles, the NBER’s decision was based on the makeup of the economic data reported in the first two quarters.
The decline in GDP in the first quarter was primarily due to a rising trade deficit as consumers continued to spend money on imported goods. Therefore, the NBER viewed consumer spending as the overriding factor that defined the quarter.
The second quarter decline was mainly caused by rising inventories as retailers misjudged consumer demand. Target Corp. shocked Wall Street in June by reporting excessive inventories in several categories, resulting in an immediate 25% drop in their share price on that day. Other retailers, including Walmart, have made similar but less severe announcements.
Since overall consumer spending remained stable, the NBER decided to ignore the contractions of the first two quarters.
The initial third quarter GDP number was a positive 2.6%, caused by increased government spending and a falling trade deficit.
While politicians and pundits may declare some sort of economic victory from this development, don’t be fooled into thinking that the economy is improving. Even with the reported growth in the third quarter, our economy as measured by GDP has only grown 0.1% this year.
While overall spending has been stable, we have seen two dramatic shifts in consumer behavior.
First, consumers have moved away from manufactured goods toward services, such as travel and entertainment. This has helped to fuel inflation in airfares and restaurant prices while reducing the price of used cars.
Second, inflation has forced households to move away from spending on discretionary goods and services toward necessities, such as food, utilities, gas and rent. This shift in household spending will continue as households are forced to spend more of their budgets on necessities. This will have a negative impact on our economy and will become more pronounced as we go into winter, since heating oil prices have risen 61% and diesel fuel inventories are low.
The bottom line is that we have been in a mild and revolving recession since the beginning of the year. However, it has been hidden since some of the traditional measures of recession, such as rising unemployment, have not occurred. Yet at the same time, we are seeing many signs of recession.
Existing home sales, which make up 90% of the housing market, have fallen 24% in the past year. This is due to the rapid rise in home prices during the pandemic and the rise in mortgage rates with the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage doubling from 3.3% to 6.8% this year.
Global growth is slowing, and overall demand is falling. This is reflected in the price of commodities, excluding food and energy, which have fallen over the past few months. Companies such as FedEx have also publicly noted the decline in global demand.
This process may be accelerating. European business activity fell sharply in October, with the S&P composite index for the U.S. falling to 47.3 in October from a September reading of 49.5. This was the second fastest rate of decline since 2009, just behind the decline experienced at the beginning of the pandemic. Likewise, German factories reduced output in October at the fastest rate since the beginning of the pandemic.
The most glaring indicator of recession is inflation. Persistently high inflation always leads to recession as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to fight inflation, reduce consumer demand and slow the economy.
Businesses are feeling the impact of high inflation and higher interest rates. Farmers are being squeezed due to exploding fertilizer and diesel fuel prices, restaurants are being hit with high food prices and worker shortages, and retailers are being hit with high producer prices and inventory problems.
Further challenges could lie ahead. If consumer demand falls due to inflation and the shift in household behavior, then the factors affecting businesses will become even more acute.
Some companies may be anticipating this development. Microsoft, Intel and Tesla have all announced reductions in their workforces even though the labor market is tight.
Politics seem to be playing a role in the inflation debate. With the midterm elections coming up, several politicians seeking reelection have written letters to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell begging him to stop raising interest rates. However, the latest inflation, GDP and jobs data support the Fed’s decision to continue raising rates.
It is hard to fight 8.2% inflation when the federal funds rate is still at 3%. The Fed will continue to tighten aggressively, and on Wednesday, raised interest rates by three-quarters of a point in their sixth increase this year.
One thing to bear in mind is that there is a three-to-six-month lag between changes in monetary policy and its impact on the economy. So the impact of the Fed’s interest rate hikes from earlier this year may not be fully reflected in the economic numbers.
The hidden recession of 2022 will become more apparent in 2023.
The good news for investors is that financial markets are forward looking and anticipate far in advance. So, if the market sees a pause or pivot in monetary policy, improvement in global economies or a sustained reduction in inflation, then the bear market will be over and a new bull market will begin.
Email questions or comments to David B. Prilliman at davepic@sbcglobal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.